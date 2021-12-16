Which Companies Were the Website Traffic Winners and Losers of November ?

Product Manager Itamar Korem, the brains behind our website traffic features, explores which websites were the winners and losers with their website traffic in November.

November is an important month in eCommerce. Thanksgiving weekend kicks off shopping season, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday driving millions of people online, searching for bargains.

Looking at the 10 most visited websites in November, Alphabet (GOOGL) was once again website traffic leader with the top two domains, Google.com and Youtube.com. Ebay (EBAY) entered the list at number 10, replacing Netflix (NFLX), which dropped two places, to number 12.

Of this list of most-visited websites, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Ebay.com saw the biggest growth in website traffic, at 7% and 4% respectively. The website with the biggest drop was Twitter.com (TWTR), whose traffic dropped by 3%.



November Winners



Looking at the 100 top domains, the biggest ‘winners’ were mostly from the Fashion and E-commerce industries. Here’s which companies did best in each industry:

Website Ticker Category Change Macys.com M Fashion 70% Nike.com NKE Fashion 30% Gap.com GPS Fashion 28% Kohls.com KSS E-Commerce 60% Gamestop.com GME E-Commerce 57% Bestbuy.com BBY E-Commerce 50% Qvc.com QRTEA E-Commerce 40% Rakuten.com RKUNF E-Commerce 40% Target.com TGT E-Commerce 28% Coinbase.com COIN Financial Services 46%

November Losers

Again, focusing on the top 100 domains, the biggest ‘losers,’ according to industry, were:

Website Ticker Category Change Flipkart.com WMT E-Commerce -28% Instrcture.com INST E-Commerce -18% Chegg.com CHGG E-Commerce -10% Hotstar.com DIS Streaming Services -16% Bing.com MSFT Search Engines -16% Zillow.com Z Marketplace -7% Booking.com BKNG Travel -5%

Rankings

We also looked at which websites saw the biggest change in ranking, in terms of amount of website traffic. The biggest change was Reddit favorite Gamestop.com (GME), which went up 28 places. The top 5 companies that rose in ranking were:

Gamestop.com (GME), up 28 places

Rakuten.com (RKUNF) up 22 places

Qvc.com (QRTEA) up 21 places

Macys.com (M) up 21 places

Coinbase.com (COIN) up 16 places.

