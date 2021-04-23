Which Companies are Leading the Charge in Electric Vehicle Trucking?

During the virtual climate summit that began on Earth Day 2021, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. would cut its global warming emissions at least in half by 2030. On the second day of the summit, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted his agency’s plans to reinstate tough fuel economy standards on passenger vehicles, which happens to be one of the country’s largest sources of greenhouse pollution. Aiming to reduce that, Buttigieg is expected to propose new regulations that would support the shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Exiting 2020, the Bureau of Vehicle Statistics found there were 286.9 million vehicles registered in the U.S., while data from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) put the number of Class 1-8 trucks at 33.8 million. For those unfamiliar with that categorization, it ranges from light to medium to heavy trucks. Quick googling of “companies electric vehicles” and we see no shortage of companies that are attacking the EV passenger car market opportunity, but what about the EV truck one?

According to data collected by OOIDA, trucks moved 11.84 billion tons of freight in 2019 and large trucks traveled 304.9 million miles, more than 9% of total vehicle miles traveled by motor vehicles. The thing is, medium- and heavy-duty trucks create massive amounts of air pollution. By comparison, emissions from pure electric trucks are a fraction of those compared to diesel trucks. One 15-year life analysis suggests that compared with a Tier 3 diesel engine operated 6,000 hours per year at 2.5 gal/hour, the estimated reduction by using EV trucks can save 25 tons of nitrogen oxide, 23 tons of carbon monoxide, 1,200 kg of particulate matter, and 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide.

There are other benefits associated with EV trucks including fuel savings and lower maintenance costs, because electric motors have fewer moving parts than diesel and don’t require multi-speed transmissions, which should reduce maintenance costs and improve reliability. Truck company Volvo AB (VOLVY) found its electric trucks are potentially are a more cost-effective mode of transport due in part to regenerative braking which recaptures electric power and slows the vehicle, so system brakes are used less, also reducing maintenance needs.

Those large trucks, noted by their Class 8 designation, are predominantly built by Freightliner, Peterbilt, Kenworth, International, Volvo, and Mack. In terms of public companies, Freightliner is owned by Daimler AG (DDAIF) while Paccar (PCAR) is the company behind Peterbilt and Kenworth, and Navistar (NAV) is the owner of International. Volvo AB is the company that owns both Volvo Trucks and Mack. While these companies are looking to tap the EV truck market opportunity, similar to the way Tesla (TSLA) looked to upend the passenger car market dominated by the likes of Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM), Rivian is looking to do the same with the EV truck market.

Earlier this year, Rivian closed a $2.65 billion investment round that will support its efforts to launch several EV products including the Amazon (AMZN) commercial delivery vehicles. Amazon and its Clima Pledge Fund are investors in Rivian. Tesla is also looking to participate in the EV truck market with its Tesla Semi (pictured above), and for individual owner operators or folks associated with large truck fleets, Tesla is taking reservations for it today.

Meanwhile, Freightliner recently announced that its test fleet of 38 pre-production electric semi-trucks have traveled 700,000 miles, and for context that is 233 cross-country trips between Boston and San Diego. Production of Freightliner’s Detroit ePowertrain is targeted for later this year and based on that milestone the company expects to begin production of the eCascadia Class 8 and eM2 Class 6/7 trucks next year. Not to be outdone, Volvo recently announced it won an order for 14 of its electric trucks from food delivery company QCD.

While we wait for Secretary Buttigieg’s regulatory framework, we’d note that last year more than a dozen U.S. states signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to target the goal of about one in three commercial vehicles sold to be emission-free by 2030 and every single one by 2050. Soon thereafter, some 30 truck and related equipment companies announced their support for the Zero Emission Truck Coalition, which has called for the creation of a “new $2 billion+, five-year incentive for ZET acquisition that accelerates the production and deployment of tens of thousands of zero-emission vehicles in U.S. truck fleets within five years.”

How that effort meshes with Secretary Buttigieg’s agenda remains to be seen, but based on what we’ve seen in the U.S. and other countries government subsidies have helped accelerate the adoption of EV passenger cars and it stands to reason large truck fleet operators would welcome them with open arms. Anticipating the industry switch, ABB LTD (ABB) announced it would collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a cloud-based EV fleet management platform designed to help operators maintain business continuity as they switch to electric, will roll out in the second half of 2021.

Compared to the EV passenger car market, the EV truck market is in very early innings. Much like the EV passenger market, there are pain points that will need to be worked out in the coming years to accelerate the adoption of EV trucks. One such issue is the number of charging stations, particularly ones that can accommodate a number of large trucks and allow them to charge quickly. Investors looking to track the progress on this front should monitor developments at companies like Travel Centers of America (TA) and Blink Charging (BLNK).

