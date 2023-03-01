Which Commodity Stocks Should be on Your Short List?

(3:00) - Breaking Down Oil’s Current Performance: What Should Investors Expect Going Forward?

(11:50) - The Smart Metal: What Is Copper Telling Us About The Economy?

(16:35) - Is Steel A Good Long Term Investment?

(20:40) - What Should Investors Know About Chicken: The Wing Stop Story

(28:40) - What Commodity Trends Should You Be Keeping On Your Radar?

(32:15) - Episode Roundup: PXD, RRC, ROCC, APA, FANG, LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, NUE, WING, GDX, GDXJ

Welcome to Episode #350 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

This week, Tracey tapped the knowledge and expertise of the editor of the Zacks Commodity Innovator newsletter, Jeremy Mullin, to take a deep dive into what is going on in commodities in 2023. In 2022, commodities went on a wild ride as the Ukraine War caused many commodities to spike higher. Some, like oil, traded at 10-year highs.

But many of those commodities have since fallen back to pre-Ukraine War levels. Are there buying opportunities in some of those stocks?

5 Commodity Stocks to Watch in 2023

1. Cheniere Energy LNG

Cheniere Energy is a large-cap liquid natural gas producer headquartered in Houston. Earnings are expected to jump 165% in 2023 to $14.95 from $5.64.

Shares are up 22% over the last year and have recently rallied 6.6% in the last 5 sessions. Cheniere is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.6.

Cheniere also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1%.

Should a liquid natural gas producer like Cheniere be on your watch list?

2. Freeport-McMoran FCX

Freeport-McMoran is a copper producer. Copper prices came down from their Ukraine War highs but are now back over $4.00 per pound again.

Shares of Freeport-McMoran are down 13.4% over the last year but in 2023, they have rallied 8%. Freeport is trading at 20x forward earnings. It pays a dividend yielding 1.5%.

Is it time for copper and Freeport-McMoran in 2023?

3. Southern Copper Corp. SCCO

Southern Copper is a large cap copper producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is calling for $3.40, which is down only a penny from 2022’s earnings of $3.41.

Shares of Southern Copper have rallied 22.3% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 21.

But many investors like Southern Copper because of its generous dividend, which is currently yielding 4.8%.

Should Southern Copper be on your commodities stock short list?

4. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs are up 33% year-to-date but are still cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.9. Earnings are expected to fall 47.5%, however, to $1.60 from $3.05 last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is one of Jeremy’s favorite steel stocks.

Should Cleveland-Cliffs also be on your short list?

5. Wingstop Inc. WING

Wingstop operates 1950 locations worldwide. How did a restaurant chain get into a podcast about commodities? Chicken wings. The price of chicken wings has come down from 2022 highs which is boosting Wingstop’s margins.

Shares of Wingstop are up 24.7% year-to-date. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 91. Jeremy believes it can grow into the valuation, however.

Wingstop does pay a dividend, currently yielding 0.4%.

Is Wingstop a hidden commodities stock in 2023?

What Else do you Need to Know About Commodities in 2023?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

