Which Colleges Produced the Most IPO CEOs?

Princeton Tigers Rule the 2019 IPO Jungle



When Princeton alums return to campus for homecoming football games against Harvard and Brown, they’ll have more to boast about than just the Tigers’ 4-0 winning record in football. Princeton-educated CEOs have led the most IPOs year to date, with four alums. Runners up MIT and University of California, Santa Barbara, produced three CEOs each. Harvard produced two IPO CEOs while Brown has one year to date.





IPO CEOs by College Affiliation University CEO Company Bar Ilan University Yaacov Michlin Brainsway Bates College Irene McCarthy Stealth BioTherapeutics Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences Atul Bhatnagar Cambium Networks Boston University Andrew Spodek Postal Realty Trust Brandeis University Shoshana Shendelman Applied Therapeutics Brigham Young University Daniel Burton Health Catalyst Brown University Dara Khosrowshahi Uber Technologies California Polytechnic State University Charles Harrington Parsons Carleton University Chaim Indig Phreesia Colorado College Yujiro Hata IDEAYA Biosciences Cornell University Chad Robins Adaptive Biotechnologies Denison University David Lucchino Frequency Therapeutics DePauw University Ann Hand Super League Gaming Drew University Lawrence Hannon ProSight Global Duke University John Kollins Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Ecole Centrale Paris Olivier Pomel Datadog ESCP Europe Jean-François Mouney Genfit European Business School Jörn Aldag Hookipa Pharma Fachhochschule Rheinland-Pfalz Torsten Kuenzlen Sundial Growers George Mason University Derek Maetzold Castle Biosciences Georgia Institute of Technology John Foley Peloton Interactive Haifa University Micha Kaufman Fiverr International Hampden-Sydney College Eric Lindberg Grocery Outlet Holdings Harvard University Serge Saxonov 10x Genomics Harvard University Frank Haluska Anchiano Therapeutics Hunan University Leaf Li Futu Holdings Imperial College London Garry Menzel TCR2 Therapeutics Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires Miguel Galuccio Vista Oil & Gas Iran University of Science and Technology Amir Aghdaei Envista Holdings Johns Hopkins University Andrew Cheng Akero Therapeutics Kansai University Hajime Uba Kura Sushi USA Kansas State University Zane Burke Livongo Health Lafayette College Charles Bergh Levi Strauss & Co. Lafayette College Douglas Godshall ShockWave Medical Louisiana State University Blake Chatelain Red River Bancshares Loyola University Edward Kaye Stoke Therapeutics Massachusetts Institute of Technology Praveen Tipirneni Morphic Holding Massachusetts Institute of Technology John West Personalis Massachusetts Institute of Technology Asa Abeliovich Prevail Therapeutics McGill University Roberto Bellini BELLUS Health McGill University Saqib Islam SpringWorks Therapeutics Michigan State University David Katzman SmileDirectClub Northwestern University Sheila Gujrathi Gossamer Bio Northwestern University Robert Plaschke Sonim Technologies Nottingham University Kevin Lee Bicycle Therapeutics Oregon State University Wesley Edens New Fortress Energy Pacific Lutheran University Jennifer Good Trevi Therapeutics Peking University Lei Sun 9F Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics Mikhail Zhukov HeadHunter Group Pontifical Catholic Univeristy of Rio de Janero Virgilio Gibbon Afya Princeton University Christian Schade Aprea Therapeutics Princeton University John Van Siclen Dynatrace Holdings Princeton University Mac Armstrong Palomar Holdings Princeton University George Scangos Vir Biotechnology Punjab Technical University Sumit Singh Chewy Purdue University Julie Wainwright The RealReal Renmin University of China Xiaodong Chen Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Renmin University of China Larry Chen GSX Techedu Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Gerald McMahon Harpoon Therapeutics Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Matthew Kane Precision BioSciences Rutgers University John Orwin Atreca Rutgers University Joseph Oliveto Milestone Pharmaceuticals San Diego State University Erica Rogers Silk Road Medical Seoul National University Nack Paek MetroCity Bankshares Seton Hall University George Kurtz CrowdStrike Holdings Shandong University of Science & Technology Eric Yuan Zoom Video Communications Shandong Youth University of Political Schience Shaojie Chen DouYu International Holdings Spring Arbor University Robert Gould Fulcrum Therapeutics Stanford University Neil Kumar BridgeBio Pharma Stanford University Raul Vazquez Oportun Financial Tel Aviv University Moshe Mizrahy InMode Texas A&M University Travis Stice Rattler Midstream LP Texas A&M University William Berger Sunnova Energy International Texas Tech University Curtis Griffith South Plains Financial Tianjin University Xing Jin So-Young International Tønsberg Maritime Academy Svend Maier Borr Drilling Touro College Yaniv Sarig Mohawk Group Holdings Towson State University Ron Rocca Exagen Trinity College Matthew Prince Cloudflare Tsinghua University Tianhua Wu UP Fintech Holding Tulane University Steven Paul Karuna Therapeutics Tulane University Lee Olesky Tradeweb Markets Universidad del Pacifico Luis Castellanos Intercorp Financial Services University of California, Davis Michael Richman NextCure University of California, Los Angeles Casey Lynch Cortexyme University of California, Los Angeles Athena Countouriotis Turning Point Therapeutics University of California, Santa Barbara Logan Green Lyft University of California, Santa Barbara David Woodhouse NGM Biopharmaceuticals University of California, Santa Barbara Andre Durand Ping Identity Holding University of Illinois Fred Drake HBT Financial University of International Business and Economics Hengming Yang Wanda Sports Group University of Iowa Zhengbin Yao Viela Bio University of London Alison Lawton Kaleido Biosciences University of London Waleed Hassanein TransMedics Group University of Maryland Reuven Kitov Tufin Software Technologies University of Maryland Ethan Brown Beyond Meat University of Michigan Fred Schwarzer IGM Biosciences University of Michigan Jennifer Tejada PagerDuty University of Nijmegen Jan van de Winkel Genmab University of North Dakota Randy Newman Alerus Financial University of North Texas George Jones CrossFirst Bankshares University of Southern California Charles Goldman AssetMark Financial Holdings University of Southern California Michael Mente Revolve Group University of Strathclyde Leslie Stretch Medallia University of Texas at Austin Robert Roosa Brigham Minerals University of Utah Michael Stubblefield Avantor University of Waterloo Calvin Choi AMTD International University of Wisconsin William Hinshaw Axcella Health University of Wisconsin Robert Kamphuis Mayville Engineering Valencia Community College Aaron LoCascio Greenlane Holdings Virginia Tech University Michael Karanikolas Revolve Group Washington University Christopher Peetz Mirum Pharmaceuticals Wuhan Institute of Textile Science Jenny Qian Luckin Coffee Xidian University Dinggui Yan Jiayin Group Yale University Neil de Crescenzo Change Healthcare Yale University Benjamin Silbermann Pinterest

*Note: Includes IPOs led by CEOs with an undergraduate affiliation. Excludes SPACs. Data through October 15th, 2019.





The article Which Colleges Produced the Most IPO CEOs? originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.