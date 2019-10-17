IPOs

Which Colleges Produced the Most IPO CEOs?

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Princeton Tigers Rule the 2019 IPO Jungle

When Princeton alums return to campus for homecoming football games against Harvard and Brown, they&rsquo;ll have more to boast about than just the Tigers&rsquo; 4-0 winning record in football. Princeton-educated CEOs have led the most IPOs year to date, with four alums. Runners up MIT and University of California, Santa Barbara, produced three CEOs each. Harvard produced two IPO CEOs while Brown has one year to date.

Enter your alt tag here


Princeton grads head biotechs Aprea Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, software intelligence platform Dynatrace and specialty property insurer Palomar. MIT alums head Morphic Holdings, Personalis and Prevail Therapeutics. UC Santa Barbara alums head Lyft, NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Ping Identity. A Brown alum runs Uber.

Below is a table of CEOs listed alphabetically by college affiliation.

IPO CEOs by College Affiliation
University CEO Company
Bar Ilan University Yaacov Michlin Brainsway
Bates College Irene McCarthy Stealth BioTherapeutics
Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences Atul Bhatnagar Cambium Networks
Boston University Andrew Spodek Postal Realty Trust
Brandeis University Shoshana   Shendelman Applied Therapeutics
Brigham Young University Daniel Burton Health Catalyst
Brown University Dara   Khosrowshahi Uber Technologies
California Polytechnic State University Charles Harrington Parsons
Carleton University Chaim Indig Phreesia
Colorado College Yujiro Hata IDEAYA Biosciences
Cornell University Chad Robins Adaptive Biotechnologies
Denison University David Lucchino Frequency Therapeutics
DePauw University Ann Hand Super League Gaming
Drew University Lawrence Hannon ProSight Global
Duke University John Kollins Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Ecole Centrale Paris Olivier Pomel Datadog
ESCP Europe Jean-François   Mouney Genfit
European Business School Jörn Aldag Hookipa Pharma
Fachhochschule Rheinland-Pfalz Torsten   Kuenzlen Sundial Growers
George Mason University Derek Maetzold Castle Biosciences
Georgia Institute of Technology John Foley Peloton Interactive
Haifa University Micha Kaufman Fiverr International
Hampden-Sydney College Eric Lindberg Grocery Outlet Holdings
Harvard University Serge Saxonov 10x Genomics
Harvard University Frank Haluska Anchiano Therapeutics
Hunan University Leaf Li Futu Holdings
Imperial College London Garry Menzel TCR2 Therapeutics
Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires Miguel Galuccio Vista Oil & Gas
Iran University of Science and Technology Amir Aghdaei Envista Holdings
Johns Hopkins University Andrew Cheng Akero Therapeutics
Kansai University Hajime Uba Kura Sushi USA
Kansas State University Zane Burke Livongo Health
Lafayette College Charles Bergh Levi Strauss & Co.
Lafayette College Douglas Godshall ShockWave Medical
Louisiana State University Blake Chatelain Red River Bancshares
Loyola University Edward Kaye Stoke Therapeutics
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Praveen   Tipirneni Morphic Holding
Massachusetts Institute of Technology John West Personalis
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Asa Abeliovich Prevail Therapeutics
McGill University Roberto Bellini BELLUS Health
McGill University Saqib Islam SpringWorks Therapeutics
Michigan State University David Katzman SmileDirectClub
Northwestern University Sheila Gujrathi Gossamer Bio
Northwestern University Robert Plaschke Sonim Technologies
Nottingham University Kevin Lee Bicycle Therapeutics
Oregon State University Wesley Edens New Fortress Energy
Pacific Lutheran University Jennifer Good Trevi Therapeutics
Peking University Lei Sun 9F
Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics Mikhail Zhukov HeadHunter Group
Pontifical Catholic Univeristy of Rio de Janero Virgilio Gibbon Afya
Princeton University Christian   Schade Aprea Therapeutics
Princeton University John Van Siclen Dynatrace Holdings
Princeton University Mac Armstrong Palomar Holdings
Princeton University George Scangos Vir Biotechnology
Punjab Technical University Sumit Singh Chewy
Purdue University Julie Wainwright The RealReal
Renmin University of China Xiaodong Chen Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Renmin University of China Larry Chen GSX Techedu
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Gerald McMahon Harpoon Therapeutics
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Matthew Kane Precision BioSciences
Rutgers University John Orwin Atreca
Rutgers University Joseph Oliveto Milestone Pharmaceuticals
San Diego State University Erica Rogers Silk Road Medical
Seoul National University Nack Paek MetroCity Bankshares
Seton Hall University George Kurtz CrowdStrike Holdings
Shandong University of Science & Technology Eric Yuan Zoom Video Communications
Shandong Youth University of Political Schience Shaojie Chen DouYu International Holdings
Spring Arbor University Robert Gould Fulcrum Therapeutics
Stanford University Neil Kumar BridgeBio Pharma
Stanford University Raul Vazquez Oportun Financial
Tel Aviv University Moshe Mizrahy InMode
Texas A&M University Travis Stice Rattler Midstream LP
Texas A&M University William Berger Sunnova Energy International
Texas Tech University Curtis Griffith South Plains Financial
Tianjin University Xing Jin So-Young International
Tønsberg Maritime Academy Svend Maier Borr Drilling
Touro College Yaniv Sarig Mohawk Group Holdings
Towson State University Ron Rocca Exagen
Trinity College Matthew Prince Cloudflare
Tsinghua University Tianhua Wu UP Fintech Holding
Tulane University Steven Paul Karuna Therapeutics
Tulane University Lee Olesky Tradeweb Markets
Universidad del Pacifico Luis   Castellanos Intercorp Financial Services
University of California, Davis Michael Richman NextCure
University of California, Los Angeles Casey Lynch Cortexyme
University of California, Los Angeles Athena Countouriotis Turning Point Therapeutics
University of California, Santa Barbara Logan Green Lyft
University of California, Santa Barbara David Woodhouse NGM Biopharmaceuticals
University of California, Santa Barbara Andre Durand Ping Identity Holding
University of Illinois Fred Drake HBT Financial
University of International Business and Economics Hengming Yang Wanda Sports Group
University of Iowa Zhengbin Yao Viela Bio
University of London Alison Lawton Kaleido Biosciences
University of London Waleed Hassanein TransMedics Group
University of Maryland Reuven Kitov Tufin Software Technologies
University of Maryland Ethan Brown Beyond Meat
University of Michigan Fred Schwarzer IGM Biosciences
University of Michigan Jennifer Tejada PagerDuty
University of Nijmegen Jan van de   Winkel Genmab
University of North Dakota Randy Newman Alerus Financial
University of North Texas George Jones CrossFirst Bankshares
University of Southern California Charles Goldman AssetMark Financial   Holdings
University of Southern California Michael Mente Revolve Group
University of Strathclyde Leslie Stretch Medallia
University of Texas at Austin Robert Roosa Brigham Minerals
University of Utah Michael Stubblefield Avantor
University of Waterloo Calvin Choi AMTD International
University of Wisconsin William Hinshaw Axcella Health
University of Wisconsin Robert Kamphuis Mayville Engineering
Valencia Community College Aaron LoCascio Greenlane Holdings
Virginia Tech University Michael   Karanikolas Revolve Group
Washington University Christopher Peetz Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Wuhan Institute of Textile Science Jenny Qian Luckin Coffee
Xidian University Dinggui Yan Jiayin Group
Yale University Neil de   Crescenzo Change Healthcare
Yale University Benjamin Silbermann Pinterest

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.

*Note: Includes IPOs led by CEOs with an undergraduate affiliation. Excludes SPACs. Data through October 15th, 2019.

The article Which Colleges Produced the Most IPO CEOs? originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital

Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular