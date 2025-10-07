Which City Should You Retire In? These 5 Might Be Your Best Bet.

Key Points

Carefully think through the decision of whether to relocate for retirement.

Then sift through possible destinations carefully, too.

There are many states and cities particularly well suited for retirees.

If you're thinking of relocating for retirement, you have some big decisions to make! First you should weigh the pros and cons to see if relocating is really your best move. Yes, you can end up with a lower cost of living, but will you be far from loved ones, and can you handle that?

Next, you'll need to choose your destination. Once you choose it, it can be smart to just try living there for a few months or a year, to see how good a fit it is.

We've got reports on the best states to retire in and the cheapest states, as well. The best states include Florida, Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The least costly states include Pennsylvania, Iowa, Tennessee, Nevada, and Texas. Remember, though, that the most affordable states could have features you don't like, like poor access to good healthcare or tough winters or summers. And the best states might cost a little more than you'd like.

If you're wondering which cities to consider, you might focus on the states that seem best for you and then check out which towns in them get the highest marks. Or search online for lists of great retirement cities.

One such list, from U.S. News and World Report, featured the following top five cities for retirees: Naples, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; New York City, New York; Sarasota, Florida, and Boise, Idaho. I'll state the obvious here: They are very different places. Virginia Beach's recent median home value was $376,063, while Naples' was $1.2 million. Sarasota has a population of 56,000, while New York City's tops 8 million.

Make a list of your most important factors -- such as climate, affordability, healthcare access, taxes, crime, recreational opportunities, etc. -- and see which cities best fit your needs.

