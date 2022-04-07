Which Chinese EV Stock is Poised to Race Ahead?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been under significant pressure due to a plethora of issues, including supply chain disruptions, raw material inflation, concerns about slowing economic growth in China amid rising COVID-19 cases, and fears of potential delisting from U.S. exchanges.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings maintains a positive view on China’s EV market citing strong demand. It believes that while the recent price hikes in response to higher commodity costs may discourage some EV buyers, H122 EV deliveries are likely to be solid as many EV makers have large order backlogs.

Fitch expects EV wholesale deliveries in China, the world’s largest EV market, to rise by over 50% and their market share to exceed 20% in 2022.

We used the TipRanks stock comparison tool for electric vehicles to compare three China-based EV makers – Li Auto, XPeng, and Nio across various parameters, including analyst consensus ratings, price target upside potential, and TipRanks' Smart Score ratings.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Li Auto was the first Chinese EV maker to commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in the country, with the launch of its first model, Li ONE, a 6-seat, premium SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle). It has delivered 155,804 Li ONE vehicles since the model’s debut in 2019. Li Auto is now gearing up to launch its second EV, the SUV L9, on April 16.

Despite supply chain challenges, Li Auto sold 11,034 Li ONEs in March 2022, reflecting 125.2% year-over-year growth. Overall, Q122 deliveries jumped 152.1% to 31,716.

The March growth rate reflects a deceleration compared to the 265.8% and 128.1% rise in Li ONE deliveries in February and January, respectively.

In the March deliveries update, the company mentioned that its production has been hit by the shortage of certain auto parts due to the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the Yangtze Delta region.

UBS analyst Paul Gong noted that despite achieving strong volume growth on a single model and significantly higher operating profit margins than its peers, Li Auto has historically traded at a 30-40% discount to Nio and XPeng on an EV/Sales (enterprise value to sales) basis.

Gong explained that this lower valuation exists due to “extended range electric vehicle (EREV) makers being seen as less valuable than battery EV (BEV) makers due to the technology route differing from industry leader Tesla.”

Further, Gong noted that Li Auto has outperformed other new Chinese EV makers by developing popular products and exercising cost control. The analyst believes that the company’s upcoming new product, the L9, will further boost volume growth.

Gong also feels that Li Auto’s development of battery electric vehicles and autonomous driving will enhance its valuation multiples.

With that in mind, Gong reiterated a Buy rating on Li Auto stock, calling it his top pick among China’s new EV makers, and raised the price target to $52 from $47.

Overall, Li Auto earns a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by six unanimous Buy ratings. The average Li Auto price target of $42.24 implies 53.49% upside potential from current levels.

EV maker XPeng essentially focuses on the mid- to high-end segment of China’s passenger vehicle market, targeting middle-class customers. As of Q122, the company has delivered 172,514 vehicles since the launch of its first EV in 2018.

XPeng sold more EVs than rivals Li Auto and Nio in March 2022. Specifically, Xpeng delivered 15,414 units in March, up 202% year-over-year. Also, deliveries of the company’s P7 smart sports sedan crossed 9,000 for the first time, reaching 9,183 in March.

March deliveries also consisted of 4,398 P5 family sedans and 1,833 G3 and G3i compact SUVs. Overall, XPeng’s Q122 deliveries surged 159% year-over-year to 34,561 vehicles.

Looking ahead, XPeng is set to launch its G9 SUV in Q322. The company is seeking growth beyond China by expanding into the European market. XPeng started delivering its G3 SUVs to customers in Norway in late 2018.

This year, XPeng opened its XPeng Experience Store in Sweden and Netherlands. The company plans to open two additional stores in the Netherlands later this year and additional stores in major cities across the country over the next few years. Last month, XPeng started accepting customer reservations for its P5 EV sedan in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, on April 4, Gong reiterated a Hold rating on XPeng stock and lowered the price target to $34 from $48. The analyst explained, “While XPeng appears to be the biggest gainer in brand recognition in the UBS 2022 Evidence Lab EV consumer survey (>Access Dataset) and remains in the lead in autonomous driving technology, we believe it is also most vulnerable to rising raw material costs.”

Gong added that compared to Nio and Li Auto, XPeng installs large batteries on relatively inexpensive cars. Given the Rmb200-300/kWh increase in battery prices compared to 2021, Gong estimates that battery cost accounts for 30% of XPeng cars, compared to 20% for Nio and 12% for Li Auto.

Gong concluded that passing on cost inflation to price-sensitive customers might have adverse consequences for XPeng’s new orders.

In contrast, other analysts are bullish on the stock, with ten Buys and one Hold contributing a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average XPeng price target of $43.62 indicates 50.67% upside potential from current levels.

Leading premium EV maker Nio has an impressive product portfolio comprising the 7-seater and 6-seater SUV ES8, 5-seater SUV ES6, a 5-seater electric coupe SUV EC6, the electric sedan ET7, and a mid-size electric sedan ET5. Nio’s aggregate deliveries since the launch of its first EV in late 2017 reached 192,838 vehicles as of Q122.

After opening its first showroom in Norway last year, Nio plans to expand further in the lucrative European EV market, with plans to enter Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark this year.

Meanwhile, Nio’s March deliveries increased 37.6% year-over-year to 9,985 vehicles. March deliveries included 163 ET7s, which Nio started delivering on March 28, 2022. Overall, the company delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q122, reflecting 28.5% year-over-year growth.

Nio will soon be launching the ES7, its first SUV model on the NT2.0 (NIO Technology 2.0) platform, with deliveries expected to commence in Q322.

UBS analyst Gong feels that while Nio's sales volume growth has slowed with “aging products”, three new model launches in 2022 based on its NT2.0 platform could drive sales acceleration.

Gong highlighted that the UBS Evidence Lab electric vehicle consumer survey indicates improvements in Nio's brand recognition, which provides a basis for strong sales of new products.

Consequently, Gong upgraded Nio stock to a Buy from a Hold but lowered the price target to $32 from $42, reflecting the recent trading activity.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 17 Buys and two Holds. Given the steep decline over the past year, the average Nio price target of $44.06 suggests 103.23% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Competition is heating up in the EV market and multiple headwinds are causing high volatility in Chinese EV stocks. That said, a majority of Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish about the long-term prospects of Chinese EV makers.

Year-to-date, Li Auto, Xpeng, and Nio ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) are down 14.3%, 42.5%, and 31.6%, respectively. Wall Street analysts currently see higher upside potential in Nio stock. It’s worth noting that Nio scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks' Smart Score system, indicating that it could outperform market averages.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.