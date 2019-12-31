Which Business Has Been The Primary Driver Of Hartford's Growth Over Recent Years?

Hartford Financial’s (NYSE: HIG) Property & Casualty segment is the highest contributing segment for the insurance giant, but its revenue share has decreased from 72% in 2016 to 62% in 2018 thanks to upbeat performance by its Group Life Insurance business. Notably, the Group Life Insurance segment has added $2.6 billion between 2016-18 – which is 96% of the $2.7 billion in total revenues the company added over the period.

Trefis details the key components of Hartford Financial’s Revenues in an interactive dashboard, along with our forecast for 2019-2020, and conclude that the insurance giant would likely add around $2.47 billion over 2019-2020. This includes $1.23 billion from Property & Casualty and $940 million from Group Life Insurance division – making Group Life Insurance the fastest-growing segment for the company. This segment’s revenue share is likely to jump from around 26% in 2016 to over 32% by 2020.

The company’s Property & Casualty segment, which consists of 3 sub-divisions: Commercial Property & Casualty, Consumer Property & Casualty and Investment Income, is expected to generate $12.4 billion in revenues for 2019 – making up 61% of the company’s $20.3 billion in revenues for 2019.

You can make changes to our forecast for individual revenue streams in the dashboard to arrive at your own forecast for Hartford Financial’s revenues.

What To Expect From Hartford Financial’s Revenues?

Hartford Financial’s revenues have jumped approximately $2.7 billion over the last two years, from $16.3 billion in 2016 to almost $19 billion in 2018.

We expect the revenues to grow 13% over 2019-2020 mainly driven by an 11% growth in Property & Casualty segment.

In absolute terms, the company is expected to add $2.47 billion in revenues over 2019-2020, driven by Property & Casualty segment ($1.23 billion), Group Life Insurance ($0.94 billion) and Mutual Funds & Corporate ($290 million).

Overall, Hartford Financial is expected to cross $21.4 billion in revenues by 2020.

Details about how trends in Hartford Financial revenues compare with peers AIG, Prudential Financial and MetLife are available in our interactive dashboard.

(A) Group Life Insurance is expected to add $940 million over 2019-2020

This segment offers group life, disability, group retiree health & voluntary insurance policies and also represents income generated from investing segment premiums into bonds, securities and such assets

Group Life Insurance revenues have grown 66% over the last 2 years from $3.6 billion in 2016 to $6 billion in 2018.

We expect the segment revenues to grow 16% over 2019-2020, which would enable it to cross $7 billion by 2020.

Growth in segment revenues over the last 2 years was mainly driven by a 52% jump in segment premiums from $3.7 billion in 2017 to $5.6 billion in 2018.

We expect the premiums to grow at an average annual rate of 7% over 2019-2020, allowing it to cross $6.3 billion by 2020.

Further, the segment’s investment income will likely grow 44% over 2019-2020, from $427 million in 2018 to $615 million by 2020.

(B) Property & Casualty segment is expected to add $2.47 billion over 2019-2020

This is the company’s largest segment in terms of revenue and can be divided into three units: Commercial Property & Casualty : provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, general liability, fidelity and surety, and professional liability insurance to small and mid-sized businesses. Consumer Property & Casualty : provides automobile, homeowner and umbrella insurance coverage to individuals in the United States. Property & Casualty Investment Income : represents income generated from investment of premiums earned from P&C (Property & Casualty) division into bonds, securities and such assets.

The segment revenues have fluctuated over the last 2 years from $11.8 billion in 2016 to $12 billion in 2017, before coming down to $11.7 billion in 2018.

However, we expect it to grow at an average annual rate of 5% and cross $12.9 billion by 2020.

Our interactive dashboard for Hartford Financial details what is driving changes in revenues for Hartford Financial’s Property & Casualty division.

(C) Mutual Funds & Corporate segment is expected to add $290 million over 2019-2020

It offers mutual funds, exchange-traded products, and investment management services to investors

The segment revenues have grown 35% over the last 2 years from $0.9 billion in 2016 to $1.2 billion in 2018. This includes a 22% jump in 2017 due to growth in mutual fund fee income and higher corporate & other revenues.

Going forward, we expect the segment revenues to jump 24% from $1.2 billion in 2018 to $1.5 billion by 2020, mainly driven by strong corporate & other revenues.

Trefis estimates Hartford Financial’s stock (shows cash and valuation analysis) to have a fair value of $64, which is 7% more than the current market price (Our price estimate takes into account Hartford Financial’s earnings release for the third quarter).

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams| Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

All Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.