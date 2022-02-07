Which Big Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

Hey everybody Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. You hear that? That distant, faint sound of slow and painful death in the Metaverse? Yeah, that’s the sound of Zuckerberg getting torched for billions. Meta FB, the company formerly known as Facebook, not to be confused with Alphabet GOOG formerly known as Google, reported earnings last night. The company reported EPS of 3.67 versus expectations calling for $3.79, on revenues of $33.7 billion. The bad news was the guidance was dropped to $27 to 29 billion.

That sent the stock tumbling dramatically overnight, crashing all the way under $240.

Meta was only one of the recent victims in the tech space. Paypal PYPL, Spotify SPOT andBlock SQ have all taken tremendous tumbles. Of these once fairweather tech names, which dip should you buy? Let’s take a look at Zacks.com to try and figure it out.

Every time you share this video, somebody’s Mom tries to friend you on Facebook. Follow the Author, Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, and check out Zacks.com/promo for this weeks deal on Zacks Ultimate. We’ll see you next time with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.