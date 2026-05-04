Which Is the Better Vanguard Large-Cap ETF, VOOG's Focus on the S&P 500 or VONG's Russell 1000?

Key Points

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a lower expense ratio of 0.06% and manages $44.9 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF provided a higher 1-year total return of 38% while maintaining a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF includes more than double the number of holdings with 387 stocks compared to 144 in the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF.

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The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) offers a broader exposure to the large-cap growth segment with a slightly lower expense ratio than the more concentrated Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG).

Both funds target the U.S. large-cap growth sector, providing investors with exposure to fast-growing companies that typically reinvest earnings rather than paying high dividends. While the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF focuses on the growth components of the S&P 500, the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF tracks a wider index of the top 1,000 U.S. companies, offering a different take on the growth factor.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VOOG VONG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of April 30, 2026) 37.17% 29.87% Dividend yield 0.54% 0.51% Beta 1.11 1.15 AUM $20.8 billion $44.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF is slightly more affordable for long-term holders with an expense ratio of 0.06%, compared to 0.07% for the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. Investors looking for current income may find the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF more appealing, as it offers a slightly higher trailing-12-month distribution yield of 0.54%, whereas its Russell-indexed counterpart provides a 0.51% yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VOOG VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (32.70%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,938.00 $1,901.00

What's inside

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF holds 387 stocks, offering broader diversification across the large-cap growth universe. Its sector tilt includes 50% in technology, 13% in consumer cyclical, and 12% in communication services. Top holdings include NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 12.90%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.61%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.80%. Launched in 2010, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.56 per share. This portfolio includes many mid-cap growth names that fall outside the traditional S&P 500 criteria.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF is more concentrated with 144 holdings, focusing strictly on the growth tier of the S&P 500 index. Also launched in 2010, it has paid $1.72 per share over the trailing 12 months. Its sector weights are 48% in technology, 17% in communication services, and 10% in financial services. Its largest positions include NVIDIA at 14.60%, Microsoft at 9.47%, and Apple at 6.42%. Because it draws from a narrower pool of companies, its top positions often command a larger share of the total assets under management (AUM).

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investing in large-cap stocks are a key component of many portfolios, and Vanguard offers two distinct ways to gain exposure here. Both ETFs focus strictly on companies exhibiting high growth to deliver strong returns.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) targets only high-growth companies in the S&P 500 universe. This leads to a much smaller set of stocks than VONG, which means the fund’s performance depends on these handful of businesses. However, the approach helped VOOG deliver a far greater one-year return than VONG. This ETF is for investors who want to zero in on growth businesses within the S&P 500.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) offers broad exposure to high-growth businesses, given its much larger 387 holdings. This helps the fund reduce reliance on a few companies to power performance. It also features a higher AUM, providing greater liquidity for active traders. VONG is best for investors who want more diversification in a fund’s stocks to help offset risk.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.