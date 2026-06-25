Which Is the Better Total Market ETF: Schwab's SCHB or Vanguard's VTI?

Key Points

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF both offer industry-leading expense ratios of 0.03%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF provides broader exposure than Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF.

Both funds show nearly identical performance and risk metrics over the past five years, including a 1.01 beta and 25% maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) are nearly identical core holdings, offering broad U.S. equity exposure with matching 0.03% expense ratios.

These two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) serve as the primary building blocks for millions of diversified portfolios. While the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF follow different underlying market indexes, they both offer a comprehensive look at the American corporate landscape. Investors often look at these funds as proxies for the entire U.S. economy, encompassing everything from trillion-dollar tech titans to smaller regional players. Because both are market-cap weighted, the largest companies have the biggest impact on performance, leading to a high degree of correlation between the two products. Choosing between them often comes down to specific index preferences or brokerage convenience rather than significant strategy differences.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHB VTI Issuer Schwab Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 23, 2026) 24.10% 24.20% Dividend yield 1.00% 1.00% Beta 1.01 1.01 AUM $42.4 billion $2.3 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

These ETFs are among the most efficient investment vehicles available, as each fund charges an expense ratio of just 0.03%. For a $10,000 investment, both funds would cost an investor just $3 annually in management fees. This parity makes the choice more about specific portfolio needs or brokerage relationships than cost-saving. Their dividend yields are also perfectly matched at 1.00% as of June 23, 2026, providing identical income levels for those who reinvest distributions.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHB VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.40%) (25.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,760 $1,755

What's inside

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) seeks to replicate the CRSP US Total Market Index, providing exposure to nearly every liquid stock on the U.S. market. Launched in 2001, it manages $2.3 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and holds 3,598 positions. This massive diversification helps the fund capture the returns of the entire market while maintaining a passive strategy. Its largest sector weights include technology at 37.00%, financial services at 11.00%, and communication services at 10.00%. Top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 6.71%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.30%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.60%. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.77 per share.

The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB) mirrors the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index and was launched in 2009. It maintains $42.4 billion in AUM and holds 2,358 stocks. Although it holds approximately 1,200 fewer companies than its Vanguard peer, it achieves nearly identical exposure by weighting positions by market capitalization. Its sector allocation mirrors the broader market, with technology at 37.00%, financial services at 11.00%, and consumer cyclical at 9.00%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 6.98%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.03%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 3.77%. It paid $0.30 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

When two funds are this similar, the most useful question might shift from "which is better?" to "what am I actually buying?" Both SCHB and VTI give investors ownership of the entire American economy in a single trade. That means the good years and the bad ones, the breakout companies and the disappointments, all at once. It’s simple and powerful. Decades of research consistently show that low-cost, broad market index funds like these outperform most actively managed alternatives over long time horizons, and VTI and SCHB deliver exactly that at essentially no cost.

The practical differences between them are minimal. VTI reaches slightly deeper into micro-cap territory, holding more stocks than SCHB, though that distinction rarely shows up in returns. VTI also manages significantly more assets, reflecting Vanguard's longer history in index investing and its enormous institutional following.

For most investors, the decision is straightforward: If you use Schwab, choose SCHB. If you use Vanguard, choose VTI. Either way, you are making one of the smartest long-term investment decisions possible by adding these ETFs to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.