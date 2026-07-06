Which Is the Better Short-Term Bond ETF for Tax-Conscious Investors: iShares' ISTB or Vanguard's VTES?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF offers a slightly lower expense ratio than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has delivered a higher 1-year total return and a higher dividend yield.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF manages more assets and holds a significantly larger number of bonds than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) offers broad exposure to taxable short-term debt, while Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES) focuses on municipal securities designed for federal tax efficiency.

Fixed-income investors must often choose between the stability of short-term taxable debt and the potential tax advantages of municipal bonds -- a decision that often hinges on an individual investor's tax bracket. This analysis compares a broad taxable bond fund against a municipal-focused alternative to determine which may better suit your goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTES ISTB Issuer Vanguard iShares Share price $101.21 (as of 2026-07-02) $48.12 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.05% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of July 2, 2026) 3.2% 3.6% Dividend yield 2.7% 4.3% Beta 0.11 0.11 Assets under management (AUM) $2.0B $5.0B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

With an expense ratio of 0.05%, the Vanguard fund is nominally more affordable than the iShares fund at 0.06%. However, the iShares fund offers a significantly higher trailing yield of 4.3% compared to 2.7% for the municipal-focused alternative.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTES ISTB Max drawdown (3 yr) (1.8%) (1.4%) Growth of $1,000 over 3 years (total return) $1,098 $1,160

What's inside

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) targets a broad array of dollar-denominated fixed-income securities. Its portfolio includes 7,290 holdings, primarily consisting of U.S. Treasury notes, government-related debt, and investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities between one and five years. Launched in 2012, the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has paid $2.05 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$48.12 share price works out to a 4.3% yield.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES) offers a narrower focus on the investment-grade municipal bond market. It holds 3,288 securities, with at least 80% of assets typically invested in debt that is exempt from federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Launched in 2023, the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has paid $2.76 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$101.21 share price works out to a 2.7% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

ISTB's stated yield is significantly higher than VTES', and for many investors, that settles the comparison immediately. For investors in higher tax brackets, it should not.

VTES holds short-term municipal bonds whose income is generally exempt from federal taxes. That exemption changes the math entirely for higher-bracket investors. A stated yield of 2.70% that you keep in full can be worth more after taxes than a 4.20% yield from which the IRS takes a significant share. For investors in the 32% or 37% federal bracket, VTES's after-tax income is competitive with or superior to ISTB's taxable yield.

ISTB is the stronger choice for investors in lower tax brackets or those holding bonds inside a retirement account, where tax exemption provides no practical advantage. Its broader diversification across 7,000 bonds, mix of government and corporate debt, and larger asset base make it a practical core short-term bond holding for most investors. VTES is the more purposeful choice for taxable account investors in higher brackets who want their bond income to work harder after taxes.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.