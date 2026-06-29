Which Is the Better Short-Term Bond ETF for Income and Safety: iShares' ISTB or Schwab's SCHO?

Key Points

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF provides broader exposure to corporate and emerging market debt compared to the Treasury-focused Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF maintains a lower expense ratio and demonstrated lower historical volatility over the past five years.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers a higher distribution yield but has experienced a larger maximum drawdown during the same period.

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Investors choosing between iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) and Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) must weigh the higher yield and corporate debt exposure of ISTB against the lower cost and purity of SCHO.

Both funds serve as conservative anchors for a portfolio, focusing on short-term fixed income to mitigate interest rate risk. While ISTB casts a wide net across various bond types, including corporate and emerging market debt, the Schwab fund sticks strictly to U.S. Treasuries, offering a "flight-to-safety" profile that differs from the broader iShares strategy. This distinction impacts both the risk profile and the potential income generated for investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHO ISTB Issuer Schwab iShares Share price $24.15 (as of 2026-06-26) $48.30 (as of 2026-06-26) Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 26, 2026) 3.00% 3.60% Dividend yield 3.90% 4.20% Beta 0.23 0.11 AUM $12.8 billion $4.93 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Schwab fund is slightly more affordable for cost-conscious investors, charging a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.06% for the iShares fund. However, those seeking income may find the iShares fund more attractive, as it provides a higher payout with a distribution yield that currently leads the Schwab fund by 0.34 percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHO ISTB Max drawdown (5 yr) (5.70%) (9.30%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,098 $1,103

What's inside

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF is a broad-market fixed income fund that tracks a diversified index of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. It holds 7,069 securities, including U.S. Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds, and emerging market debt. The fund was launched in 2012. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has paid $2.05 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$48.30 share price works out to a 4.20% yield.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF focuses exclusively on U.S. Treasury securities with maturities between one and three years. It holds 97 securities, providing a more concentrated but highly liquid portfolio of government debt. The fund was launched in 2010. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has paid $0.94 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$24.15 share price works out to a 3.90% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Short-term bond funds exist to produce steady income, preserve capital, and stabilize a portfolio when stocks get turbulent. ISTB and SCHO both do that job well, but the current bond market makes the choice between them more significant than usual.

Because SCHO holds only U.S. Treasury securities, it’s the closest thing you’ll find to risk-free investing in fixed income. That purity shows up in its behavior during market stress: Treasury funds historically hold up better than corporate bond funds when economic fears rise and investors rush to safety.

ISTB’s inclusion of around 7,000 bonds, including corporate debt and some below-investment-grade securities, drives its higher yield. Corporate bond credit spreads are currently near historic lows, meaning investors are receiving relatively little extra compensation for taking on that additional credit risk right now.

SCHO is the lower-risk option of the two, and it charges half of what ISTB does. For investors who want their short-term bond allocation to act as true ballast against stock market volatility, SCHO is the stronger near-term choice. If you’re prioritizing maximum income from a broadly diversified short-term bond portfolio and are comfortable accepting modest credit risk to get it, look into ISTB.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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