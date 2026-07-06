Which Is the Better Long-Term Buy: iShares' Small-Cap IWM or Invesco's Tech-Heavy QQQ?

Key Points

iShares Russell 2000 ETF targets small-cap growth and value stocks, while Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 focuses on the largest non-financial leaders on the Nasdaq.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 carries a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.18% compared to 0.19% for iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF has delivered higher 1-year total returns, though Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 shows superior growth of a $1,000 investment over five years.

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The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) provides broad exposure to small-cap stocks, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) offers concentrated exposure to large-cap technology and growth leaders.

Investors often choose between these two funds to balance their market capitalization exposure. This comparison examines how the growth-focused giants of the tech world stack up against the broader, more volatile universe of smaller American firms. While QQQ tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, IWM monitors the Russell 2000 Index.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ IWM Issuer Invesco iShares Share price $712.60 (as of 2026-07-02) $297.58 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.18% 0.19% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-02) 30.0% 36.0% Dividend yield 0.4% 0.9% Beta 1.22 1.10 AUM $481.0B $81.7B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The 0.01 percentage point difference in expense ratios makes QQQ marginally more affordable. However, IWM provides a higher payout with a 0.9% trailing yield, offering more income potential than the 0.4% yield from the Invesco fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ IWM Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.1%) (31.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,047 $1,382

What's inside

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) provides exposure to small-cap companies across diversified sectors, including healthcare at 20%, financial services at 18%, and technology at 15%. Its largest positions include Moog (NYSE:MOGA) at 0.37%, Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) at 0.36%, and Brightspring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) at 0.35%. It currently holds around 2,000 securities and was launched in 2000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has paid $2.66 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$297.58 share price works out to a 0.9% yield.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is heavily concentrated in technology at 59%, followed by communication services at 14% and consumer cyclicals at 11%. Its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.63%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 7.33%, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) at 4.91%. The fund maintains 103 holdings and was launched in 1999. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 has paid $3.03 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$712.60 share price works out to a 0.4% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Few comparisons in the ETF world capture the essential tension in growth investing as sharply as this one. IWM and QQQ represent opposite ends of the market cap spectrum and opposite theories about where the best long-term returns come from.

QQQ has made the more convincing argument over the past decade. Concentrated in the largest technology and growth companies on the Nasdaq, it has delivered returns that small-cap funds have struggled to match, powered by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the compounding advantages of megacap scale.

QQQ charges less than IWM and has delivered stronger long-term returns. The case for IWM rests on two premises: that small caps are overdue for their moment, and that broad diversification across around 2,000 companies provides a different kind of resilience than QQQ's concentrated technology bet.

For long-term investors building a core portfolio, QQQ's track record and lower cost make it the stronger foundation today. IWM works best as a complement for those who want small-cap exposure alongside an existing large-cap core and are prepared for a rougher ride in exchange for higher potential upside.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Cytokinetics, Micron Technology, Moog, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.