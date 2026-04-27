Which Is the Better iShares ETF for Small-Cap Value Investing, ISCV or IWN?

Key Points

ISCV charges a much lower expense ratio and offers a slightly higher dividend yield than IWN.

IWN has delivered stronger 1-year returns, but ISCV experienced a slightly milder maximum drawdown over five years.

ISCV is smaller and less liquid, with modest differences in sector weights and top holdings.

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The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCV) stands out for its low cost and higher yield, while iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) has a longer track record, larger assets under management (AUM), and stronger recent returns, with each fund showing subtle differences in sector allocation and holdings concentration.

Both ISCV and IWN focus on U.S. small-cap value stocks, but they track different indexes and vary in cost, size, and market exposure. This comparison unpacks how their fees, performance, liquidity, risk, and portfolio construction stack up for investors considering small-cap value exposure.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IWN ISCV Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.24% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-22) 48.6% 37.5% Dividend yield 1.5% 1.9% Beta 1.03 1.01 AUM $13.4 billion $644.5 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

ISCV is notably more affordable than IWN, charging just 0.06% in annual fees compared to IWN’s 0.24%, and it also delivers a slightly higher payout with a 1.9% dividend yield versus 1.5% for IWN.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IWN ISCV Max drawdown (5 y) -26.71% -25.34% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,397 $1,420

What's inside

ISCV tracks a Morningstar index and has been around for nearly 22 years, holding about 1,072 stocks. Its portfolio leans toward financial services (21%), consumer cyclical (14%), and industrials (12%), with recent top holdings including Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), CF Industries (NYSE:CF), and Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA). The fund’s size is relatively modest, which may contribute to its lower liquidity compared to larger competitors.

IWN, by contrast, is benchmarked to the Russell 2000 Value Index and spreads its assets across approximately 1,400 companies. Its sector mix is tilted a bit more toward financial services (24%), with notable exposures in industrials and healthcare. The top holdings — Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS), TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) — comprise a small portion each, reflecting broad diversification. Both funds avoid leverage and complex overlays, offering straightforward small-cap value exposure.

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What this means for investors

Investing in undervalued small-cap stocks offers the opportunity for strong upside, and both the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) delivered this in their one-year returns. Choosing between them comes down to which fund best fits an investor’s portfolio priorities.

ISCV offers a higher dividend yield with a significantly lower expense ratio. Its more than 1,000 stocks gives it good diversification, but its far lower AUM limits liquidity. These factors make ISCV a good choice for investors who want to buy and hold for the long term.

IWN also provides broad exposure to small cap stocks given its over 1,000 equities, limiting downside risk from any one company. Financials make up about a quarter of its holdings with the second largest sector being industrials at 13%. Its greater AUM supplies high liquidity for active traders. However, its 0.24% expense ratio makes it much more expensive, particularly given it’s a passively-managed fund. IWN is the better choice for investors who trade frequently.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.