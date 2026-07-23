Which Is the Better iShares Bond ETF for Your Tax Bracket: IGIB or MUB?

Key Points

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF offers a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield but carries a significantly higher maximum drawdown than iShares National Muni Bond ETF.

While both funds launched in 2007, iShares National Muni Bond ETF focuses on high-quality municipal debt while the corporate fund targets investment-grade business debt.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a slightly lower expense ratio at 0.04% compared to 0.05% for the municipal bond fund.

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iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) offers higher yield through corporate debt, while iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:MUB) provides tax-exempt municipal bonds with lower historical volatility.

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:MUB) and the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) are both massive fixed-income vehicles managed by iShares. While the muni bond fund focuses on state and local government debt to provide potentially tax-advantaged income, the corporate bond fund targets high-quality business debt with intermediate maturities. This comparison highlights how these two funds offer distinct risk-reward profiles for investors seeking stability or higher monthly payouts.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MUB IGIB Issuer iShares iShares Share price $106.76 (as of 2026-07-15) $52.72 (as of 2026-07-15) Expense ratio 0.05% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of July 15, 2026) 6.30% 5.20% Dividend yield 3.20% 4.90% Beta 0.24 0.33 AUM $45.6 billion $18.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both exchange-traded funds are highly cost-efficient, which is essential for fixed-income strategies where every basis point of cost directly impacts the net yield. The corporate bond fund is slightly more affordable at 0.04% compared to 0.05% for the municipal bond fund. Income investors may find the 1.66 percentage point yield gap particularly notable, as the corporate debt fund offers a significantly higher historical payout to compensate for business credit risks.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MUB IGIB Max drawdown (5 yr) (11.90%) (20.60%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) ~$1,032 ~$1,049

What's inside

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,990 securities, primarily high-quality corporate debt with maturities ranging from five to 10 years. Its portfolio is designed to track a benchmark of U.S. dollar-denominated securities from industrial, utility, and financial issuers. Its largest positions include a diverse array of issues, and the fund is highly diversified, with no single position exceeding 0.23% of its assets under management (AUM). The fund was launched in 2007. It has paid $2.56 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$52.72 share price works out to a 4.90% yield.

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF holds 6,843 securities, focusing exclusively on high-quality municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States. This broad reach helps mitigate the risk associated with any single municipality or region. Similar to the corporate fund, its largest positions include highly diversified holdings where no individual bond exceeds 0.35% of its $45.6 billion AUM. The fund was launched in 2007. It has paid $3.40 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$106.76 share price works out to a 3.20% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

This choice starts with a question most bond investors don't ask often enough: How much of my income do I actually get to keep? IGIB's corporate bond yield looks higher on paper, but for investors in higher tax brackets, that income is fully taxable at the federal level. MUB's municipal bond income is generally exempt from federal taxes, which changes the math considerably for those writing larger checks to the IRS each year.

For investors in the 32% or 37% federal bracket holding bonds in a taxable account, MUB's after-tax income can match or exceed IGIB's despite the lower stated yield. MUB has also demonstrated lower historical volatility and shallower drawdowns, making it the more stable of the two during periods of market stress.

IGIB is the stronger choice for investors in lower tax brackets, those holding bonds inside a retirement account where tax exemption provides no advantage, or those who specifically want corporate bond exposure tied to business performance. For higher-bracket investors in taxable accounts, MUB's tax efficiency is the more important number in this comparison.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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