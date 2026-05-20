Which Is the Better Growth ETF, Vanguard's Large-Cap VOOG or State Street's Small-Cap SLYG?

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF provides exposure to large-cap technology giants while the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF targets the small-cap segment.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF offers a lower expense ratio of 0.07% compared to the 0.15% fee for the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has historically delivered higher total returns over the last five years though it experienced a deeper maximum drawdown during that span.

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The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) provides low-cost exposure to large-cap growth giants, while the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) offers targeted access to the small-cap segment.

This comparison highlights the fundamental differences between investing in established market leaders and emerging smaller companies. The Vanguard fund focuses on large-cap growth engines, while the State Street fund seeks expansion potential among smaller enterprises, creating distinct profiles for risk and total return.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLYG VOOG Issuer SPDR Vanguard Expense ratio 0.15% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of May 18, 2026) 21.70% 31.50% Dividend yield 0.70% 0.47% Beta 1.06 1.17 AUM ~$4.6 billion ~$24.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Investors could find the Vanguard fund more affordable, as its expense ratio is 0.07% versus 0.15% for the State Street fund. The Vanguard fund also offers a significantly higher AUM for active traders.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLYG VOOG Max drawdown (5 yr) (29.20%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,324 $2,104

What's inside

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF concentrates on large-cap leaders, with sector weights including technology at 48%, communication services at 17%, and financial services at 10%. It manages 212 holdings and was launched in 2010. Its largest positions include NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 14.54%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 9.08%, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 6.72%. The fund has paid $1.72 per share over the trailing 12 months.

In contrast, the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) targets the small-cap segment with 343 holdings and was launched in 2000. Its allocation features technology at 20%, industrials at 20%, and healthcare at 15%. Its largest positions include Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) at 1.57%, Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) at 1.45%, and Argan (NYSE:AGX) at 1.22%. It has paid $0.77 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investing in growth stocks is a great way to achieve strong returns in a portfolio. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) and the State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) take different approaches to achieve this. Choosing between these ETFs comes down to which strategy fits better with your investment goals.

VOOG targets growth companies in the S&P 500. That means nearly half the stocks in the fund reside in the technology industry, since the hot field of artificial intelligence has supercharged shares of businesses in the sector.

The rise of AI contributed to VOOG’s strong 31.5% one-year return, but tech stocks are volatile, leading to a higher beta and max drawdown. VOOG is for investors who prefer to pursue large-cap companies, particularly those involved in AI, as the means for exposure to growth stocks, and are willing to accept higher volatility and risk as a result.

SLYG takes the opposite tactic by focusing on small-cap companies exhibiting growth, as determined by factors such as the rate of sales expansion. Because of its approach, SLYG boasts greater diversification across industries. This helps to mitigate a downturn in any given sector.

However, SLYG has a much higher expense ratio, and while its one-year return is good, its holdings aren’t delivering VOOG’s outsized results. SLYG is for investors who want a more balanced portfolio, or who may own stocks in VOOG and want to complement that with exposure to small cap stocks.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.