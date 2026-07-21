Which Is the Better Energy ETF for the AI Era: State Street's XLE or VanEck's Nuclear NLR?

Key Points

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF offers a much lower expense ratio and higher liquidity than VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF focuses on nuclear power and uranium mining while State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF concentrates on oil and gas giants.

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has provided significantly higher 1-year total returns and greater growth over a 5-year horizon.

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The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers a lower-cost route to traditional fossil fuel giants, while the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) provides niche exposure to the global nuclear power ecosystem.

These two exchange-traded funds offer distinct pathways into the global energy landscape. While both funds target power generation and fuel sources, they differ significantly in their sub-sector concentrations, management costs, and historical volatility profiles. While the SPDR fund offers massive liquidity and a low-cost entry to fossil fuel majors, the VanEck fund provides a concentrated bet on the nuclear power renaissance and the uranium supply chain. This comparison examines how their different underlying philosophies affect total returns and portfolio risk.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric NLR XLE Issuer VanEck SPDR Share price $105.07 (as of 2026-07-20) $57.94 (as of 2026-07-20) Expense ratio 0.52% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of July 20, 2026) (8.10%) 39.00% Dividend yield 2.90% 2.60% Beta 0.85 0.42 AUM $3.8 billion $38.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is significantly more affordable for long-term holders, carrying an expense ratio of just 0.08% compared to the 0.52% fee charged by the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF. While the cost gap is notable, the VanEck fund may appeal to income-oriented investors, as its recent yield of 2.90% represents a slightly higher payout than the 2.60% offered by the SPDR fund. For investors who prioritize capital efficiency and liquidity, the massive scale and low fee of the SPDR fund make it a difficult benchmark to ignore.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric NLR XLE Max drawdown (5 yr) (36.60%) (26.00%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,269 $2,821

What's inside

The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) is a pure-play energy fund that mirrors the Energy Select Sector Index. It grants investors specific access to businesses engaged in oil, natural gas, and consumable fuels, rather than broad-market exposure. Its portfolio consists of 21 holdings, including ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) at 20.17%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 15.01%, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) at 5.98%. The fund was launched in 1998. State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has paid $1.52 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$57.94 share price works out to a 2.6% yield.

The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) tracks the MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index, allocating its capital across energy (48%), utilities (26%), and industrials (22%). It seeks to capture both growth and value stocks involved in the generation of nuclear power and the mining of its underlying fuel. Its portfolio contains 29 holdings, including Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) at 9.08%, Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) at 7.85%, and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) at 7.63%. The fund was launched in 2007. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has paid $3.17 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$105.07 share price works out to a 2.9% yield.

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What this means for investors

The one-year performance gap between these two funds is massive and definitely worth a closer look. XLE delivered extraordinary returns over the past year, powered by Middle East conflict that sent oil prices sharply higher and lifted the fossil fuel giants that dominate the fund. NLR posted a loss over the same period despite nuclear's strong long-term narrative, as uranium prices pulled back and near-term dynamics favored oil over nuclear.

That contrast is a useful reminder that strong long-term themes do not always translate into short-term returns. Nuclear's case as an essential power source for the AI build-out remains intact. Data centers require massive, continuous electricity that intermittent renewables cannot reliably provide, and nuclear is increasingly the answer governments and technology companies are reaching for.

For investors who want energy exposure tied to today’s commodity strength, XLE is the obvious lower-cost, higher-momentum choice right now. NLR is the more patient bet for investors who believe nuclear power's structural growth phase is still in its early stages and are willing to ride out short-term volatility to get there.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Chevron, and Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.