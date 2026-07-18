Which Is the Better Buy: Vanguard's Total World ETF or iShares' Emerging Markets EEM?

Key Points

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a significantly lower expense ratio than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF focuses on developing nations, while Vanguard Total World Stock ETF offers broad exposure to global markets.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has achieved higher total returns over the last five years with a lower maximum drawdown.

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Comparing Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) reveals a trade-off between broad global diversification and concentrated emerging market exposure at a higher cost.

While both funds offer significant exposure to international stocks, they serve different strategic roles in a portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF focuses strictly on the volatile but high-growth potential of developing economies like China and South Korea. Conversely, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF provides a "one-stop shop" for global equity exposure across all market caps.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric EEM VT Issuer iShares Vanguard Share price $64.19 (as of 2026-07-16) $156.13 (as of 2026-07-16) Expense ratio 0.72% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-16) 33.80% 22.80% Dividend yield 1.70% 1.60% Beta 0.73 0.92 AUM $28.5 billion $97.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF is the far more affordable option for long-term investors, featuring an expense ratio of 0.06% compared to 0.72% for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The trailing-12-month dividend yields are very similar, showing only a 0.12 percentage point difference between the two funds.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric EEM VT Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.00%) (26.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,348 $1,675

What's inside

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF holds 10,070 stocks, seeking to track the FTSE Global All Cap Index. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 4%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 3.59%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 2.38%. The portfolio is diversified across various sectors, including Technology (31%), Financial Services (16%), and Industrials (12%). The fund was launched in 2008. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has paid $2.48 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$156.13 share price works out to a 1.60% yield.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF aims to replicate an index of large and mid-sized companies in emerging markets, holding 1,225 stocks. Its top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW) at 15.37%, Samsung Electronics Ltd (005930.KS) at 7.24%, and SK Hynix (000660.KS) at 6.37%. Primary sector concentrations for the fund include Technology (46%), Financial Services (18%), and Consumer Cyclical (7%). The fund was launched in 2003. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has paid $1.11 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$64.19 share price works out to a 1.70% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These two ETFs represent fundamentally different theories about where the best long-term returns will come from. VT makes no prediction. It owns the entire global stock market, more than 10,000 companies across developed and emerging economies, letting the world's markets collectively determine the outcome. History has generally validated that hands-off approach.

EEM makes a more deliberate bet by concentrating entirely on emerging economies like China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. In exchange, it accepts significantly more volatility in pursuit of higher growth potential. That focus has delivered strong recent returns as emerging markets rebounded, but with deeper historical drawdowns than VT's diversified approach.

EEM charges a whopping 10 times what VT does, one of the largest fee disparities between two comparable global funds. For most long-term investors, VT's combination of total global diversification and rock-bottom cost makes it the more dependable foundation. EEM is the stronger choice for investors who specifically want to overweight emerging market growth and are comfortable accepting higher fees and sharper volatility to get that targeted exposure.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.