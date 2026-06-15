Which is the Better Bank Stock to Buy: JPMorgan or Citigroup?

Investors looking for exposure to the U.S. banking sector often come across two familiar names, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C. Both are global financial institutions with large customer bases, broad product offerings and deep relationships across consumer, corporate and institutional banking. Yet, from an investment perspective, the two stocks offer very different propositions.



JPMorgan is widely viewed as the best-in-class U.S. bank, supported by its scale, diversified operations, strong balance sheet and consistent execution. Citigroup, on the other hand, is more of a turnaround story, having spent the past several years simplifying its structure, exiting non-core businesses, improving efficiency and trying to close the profitability gap with peers.



That leads to a key question: Is it better to pay a premium for JPMorgan’s quality and stability, or buy Citigroup at a lower valuation in anticipation of a successful turnaround? Let’s compare the two banking giants across earnings strength, profitability, valuation, capital returns and growth catalysts.

JPMorgan: The Quality Leader

JPMorgan has long stood out for its ability to generate strong returns across market cycles. The bank benefits from a large consumer franchise, strong credit card operations, a leading investment banking platform, robust trading operations and a growing wealth management business. Even when one area slows, another segment can help offset pressure.



JPM also benefits from massive scale, which supports lower funding costs, stronger tech investment, better operating leverage and deeper client relationships. Its dominant deposit base, broad customer reach and balance sheet flexibility give it an edge over peers, even if rates decline. The company projects 2026 net interest income (NII) of nearly $103 billion, up more than 7% year over year.



Another key strength is management execution. The company has consistently navigated volatile rate environments, credit cycles and regulatory changes better than most competitors. Its “fortress balance sheet” reputation is not just a slogan; it reflects a conservative approach to capital, liquidity and risk management.



This gets reflected in its earnings power. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings suggests a 10.1% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 5.4%.



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JPMorgan has a strong record of dividends and share repurchases, supported by its earnings strength and capital position. Over the past five years, the company has hiked its dividend six times, with an annualized growth rate of 10.81%. It also authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion. As of March 31, 2026, almost $25.7 billion in authorization remained available.

Citigroup: The Turnaround Candidate

Citigroup’s story is different. The bank has valuable global franchises, especially in institutional banking, services, cards, wealth management and cross-border corporate finance. However, the company has historically lagged peers in profitability, efficiency and shareholder returns.



Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has been working to simplify the organization. This includes exiting several international consumer markets, reducing management layers, cutting costs and focusing on higher-return businesses. The goal is to make C a leaner, more focused and more profitable institution. Supported by these initiatives, the company expects revenues to see a 4-5% CAGR through 2026.



Citigroup has also shown better revenue momentum, particularly as its restructuring efforts begin to support operating leverage. Growth in services, markets, banking, wealth and cards can help improve investor confidence. Still, Citi needs to prove that stronger results are sustainable and not simply a short-term benefit from favorable market conditions. Management continues to expect NII, excluding Markets, to increase 5-6% in 2026 on the back of stabilizing funding/deposit costs and improved loan demand.



Recent results suggest that the turnaround is gaining traction. Citigroup has shown stronger revenue growth across several businesses and improved returns. Analysts seem to be bullish on prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's 2026 earnings suggests a 34% jump on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to rise 16.4%.



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Post-clearing the 2025 stress test, C hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. In 2025, the board of directors approved a $20-billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of March 31, 2026, $0.5 billion worth of authorization remained available.

Valuation: JPM’s Quality Premium vs. C’s Discounted Value

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 13.98X. Citigroup’s stock is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 12.18X.



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The valuation debate is central to this face-off. JPMorgan trades at a premium to Citigroup as investors assign more value to its stronger returns, cleaner execution history and lower risk profile. In simple terms, JPMorgan is the higher-quality business, and the market usually prices it that way.



Though Citigroup trades at a discount to JPMorgan and the industry, it creates potential upside. If the company continues to improve returns and simplifies its business successfully, the valuation gap could narrow.

JPMorgan or Citigroup: Which Bank Stock Has the Edge?

Over the past three months, shares of JPMorgan have rallied 12%, while Citigroup soared 30.2%.



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In terms of investor sentiment, Citigroup has the clear edge, despite JPMorgan offering stronger profitability, better execution, a more diversified earnings base, a superior balance sheet and greater consistency across market cycles.



Citigroup offers a compelling value and turnaround opportunity. If the bank continues to simplify its operations, improve returns and return capital aggressively, the stock will continue to deliver meaningful upside.



At present, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Citigroup has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.