Where’s The Ceiling For CD Rates? Banks Keep Competing

Banks’ current scramble to attract and retain customers has pushed interest rates on certificates of deposit to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

CD rates have been climbing for some time, but after the collapse of several mid-size banks in the spring of 2023, they spiked even further. Consumers spooked by the prospect of instability began moving their money, motivating smaller banks and online financial institutions to lure depositors with short-term CDs at heftier rates.

According to a report by S&P Global, between March (when Silicon Valley Bank failed) and early July, the number of banks offering rates over 4% on one-year CDs more than doubled—to 524. Three-month and six-month CD rates now approach or even exceed those for CDs with a one-year term.

The average annual percentage yield (APY) for a three-month CD, for example, was 5.15% at the end of May, a massive jump from the 1.33% average a year ago, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. This is the highest rate for those CDs since 2007.

And many online banks are pushing even loftier rates, like LendingClub’s 5.3% APY on a one-year CD and the 5.38% APY on a one-year CD at Popular Direct.

“This trend is for several reasons, including FIs’ [financial institutions’] need for deposits and the entry of many new players into the deposit game during a record-setting rate increase by the Federal Reserve,” says Jaspreet Chawla, senior vice president of savings products at Navy Federal Credit Union.

How High Could CD Rates Go?

Many observers say CD rates are nearing their peak.

Although the Fed raised its benchmark federal funds target rate on July 26, for the 11th time since March 2022, it has indicated there may be only one more increase this year. Fed rate hikes tend to indirectly cause rate increases on savings products like CDs.

“We are close to the top of where CD rates are going to go with this rate cycle,” says Arijit Roy, executive vice president and head of consumer products at U.S. Bank. “We anticipate another rate increase, and then the manifestation of the ‘higher for longer’ scenario” for rates.

Another factor pushing up CD rates is banks’ need to keep customers in a time when so many deposits have flown into high-yield money market accounts (MMAs) and Treasuries.

There was a significant dip in bank deposits from July 5-12, when roughly $79 billion left traditional banks, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) system.

More limited “banks used to have a price advantage, and that advantage has been eroded with competitive offerings from full-service banks with MMA products,” says Roy, though he added that imbalance “has reverted to the mean somewhat.”

Deposits have mostly recovered from that one-week July drop. As of July 19, they were only down by about $32 billion from July 5. Many bankers believe the market is normalizing, which could result in less pressure on CD rates going forward.

“The build-up of surplus deposits from the pandemic are finally seeing significant erosions as trends return to more 2019 norms,” Chawla says. “[CD] rates are near their apex point, where most rates have grouped in that 4% to 5% zone for even the highest-paying institutions…but it’s generally agreed upon that we are near the end of this rising rate environment.”

Chasing the Highest CD Rate: The Risks of Those Rewards

Before you open that high-earning CD at a lesser-known bank, here are some aspects to consider.

Banking experts advise you to make sure your money will be federally insured. If the bank fails and your deposits are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), for example, you risk losing your deposits, plus the earned interest.

“A client chasing a highest-rate CD may end up being served by an institution that may not be the most stable,” Roy says. Financial institutions “that are well capitalized and have a variety of ways to serve clients are going to have competitive rates, but not always market leading.”

You can find out whether your bank is insured by the FDIC or by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) on its website. Some online banks will partner with traditional banks to share federal deposit insurance, so check the terms of the account before opening a CD.

Also, Chawla suggests, consider when the CD will mature, because by the time it comes up for an automatic renewal, the rate might be much lower. (A CD ladder may help you avoid that.)

“Often the fastest institution to raise rates is generally the quickest to reduce them when funding is no longer needed or when federal rates have dropped,” says Chawla.

