Where Zscaler Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 19 analysts have published ratings on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $237.63, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.48% from the previous average price target of $223.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Zscaler among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $255.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $240.00 $245.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $215.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $242.00 $225.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $233.00 $222.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $190.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $235.00 $190.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $220.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $225.00 $210.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zscaler's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zscaler's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zscaler's Background

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zscaler showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.41% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

