Where Zoetis Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $210.83, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.94% increase from the previous average price target of $199.00.

A clear picture of Zoetis's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $220.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zoetis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Understanding the Numbers: Zoetis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoetis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

