Where Ziff Davis Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.5, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 10.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ziff Davis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $47.00 $52.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $58.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ziff Davis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ziff Davis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ziff Davis's Background

Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It has two reportable segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The company's brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN, and VPN among others. The majority of revenue is generated from Digital Media.

Financial Milestones: Ziff Davis's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ziff Davis faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Ziff Davis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Ziff Davis faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

