Where Yelp Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Yelp (NYSE:YELP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Yelp, revealing an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 11.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $38.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Yelp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $38.00 $46.00 Nitin Bansal B of A Securities Announces Underperform $30.00 - Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Yelp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Yelp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Yelp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Yelp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Yelp Better

Yelp Inc operates in the online content market based in the United States. It provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedbacks. Its products and services includes Advertising Products and Business Page Products. In addition, it also lets the buyers directly transact with businesses directly through its platform. Yelp generates revenue mainly from the sale of advertising on its website and mobile app to businesses. The company generates majority of the revenue from United States.

Yelp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Yelp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Yelp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Yelp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Yelp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Yelp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

