Where W.P. Carey Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for W.P. Carey, revealing an average target of $61.67, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Observing a 2.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive W.P. Carey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $62.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $63.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $63.00 $61.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00

Delving into W.P. Carey's Background

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: W.P. Carey's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

