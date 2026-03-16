Where Will XRP's Price Be in 2030?

Key Points

XRP cleared major regulatory hurdles in 2025, including a favorable SEC settlement and successful ETF launches that pulled in $1.3 billion in 50 days.

Despite these wins, XRP has dropped over 60% from its peak.

There are structural issues investors need to understand.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

If you're wondering where the cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) will be by 2030, start with what's happened since it cleared the two biggest hurdles its community had been pointing to for years.

Two hurdles cleared

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its case with Ripple -- the company behind XRP -- in August 2025, with the court affirming that selling XRP on public exchanges isn't a securities transaction. That was a major win.

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And just months ago, spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched, pulling in over $1.3 billion in their first 50 days, making XRP the second-fastest crypto ETF to cross that mark after Bitcoin.

But XRP hasn't reacted like bulls thought it would -- at least not for long. XRP surged massively following the SEC settlement, but that rally was relatively short-lived. The token sits at roughly $1.38 today, down over 60% from its peak.

Ripple's success does not equal XRP's success

The problem isn't any one catalyst; it's deeper than that.

The primary Ripple product that big-name banks like Bank of America and Santander use is a messaging and settlement system that works without touching XRP at all.

Ripple's cross-border liquidity product, what was called On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), does use XRP. But it doesn't have the sort of volume and scale that Ripple's settlement platform does. And now, Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, can be used in its stead. That means that Ripple's ecosystem just doesn't create the sort of structural demand for XRP that has driven the narrative for so long. More adoption of Ripple doesn't necessarily drive XRP's price higher.

Don't expect huge gains

Regulatory clarity and ETF inflows make great headlines, but they don't fix a structural demand problem. By 2030, Ripple will be a bigger company than it is today, but XRP holders won't be the ones who benefit from it.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.