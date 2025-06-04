Where Will XRP (Ripple) Be in 3 Years?

The beginning of President Donald Trump's second term has signaled a more relaxed regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Trump has already ordered the establishment of a strategic government reserve for Bitcoin and a stockpile for other digital assets.

XRP (Ripple) (CRYPTO: XRP) is also a potential winner. Federal regulators recently dropped their appeal against XRP's developer, Ripple Labs, after the courts ruled mostly favorably for Ripple Labs in a lawsuit that started in 2020.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Now, XRP faces its most straightforward path to broader adoption in recent memory. What does that mean for the crypto's price?

I think XRP could reach new all-time highs, pushing to the $4 mark during the next three years. That's nearly 100% upside from today's price of $2.15. I'll explain why.

The XRP ledger could play a role in a digital economy facing deregulation

Currently, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a secure global messaging network for banks, is the primary instrument for cross-border monetary transfers. The average SWIFT transaction takes about 18 hours and incurs fees of up to $50.

Ripple Labs created the XRP ledger, a blockchain network for banks, governments, and enterprises to facilitate cross-border transactions efficiently. The XRP ledger uses XRP as its native token. Essentially, currency is converted to XRP, transferred on the XRP ledger, then converted to another currency on the other end. The XRP ledger can settle a transaction in seconds and charges no transfer fees.

While regulations can protect businesses and consumers, too much regulation can hinder innovation and growth. Trump has a long history of supporting deregulation, and now that the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit is over, the XRP Ledger's capabilities could finally enable it to gain traction over the next several years.

Institutional support could be coming

Investor support for cryptocurrencies remains strong, and institutions are following suit. Cryptocurrency ETFs are emerging, with several already launched for some of the largest cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP is currently the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency, with a $126 billion market cap. It would make sense to offer an XRP ETF, but the long-standing litigation had essentially made it untouchable. With the lawsuit now over, institutions seem more likely to invest in XRP.

Polymarket, a leading digital odds maker, currently indicates a 90% chance that an XRP ETF is approved this year. Not only would institutional support boost demand for XRP, but it would also help legitimize it, thereby increasing its likelihood of adoption for cross-border transactions.

XRP remains risky, so invest cautiously

The global financial system has primarily operated in the same way for decades, with trillions of dollars of value constantly flowing through it. The idea of a digital global economy built on blockchains is exciting, but it isn't guaranteed and will likely take years to make a notable impact.

Therefore, XRP will remain a speculative investment for the foreseeable future. Even when XRP spiked to its recent high of $3.39, it didn't last long.

If you do invest in XRP, don't look to make a quick profit. This is a situation where investors would likely do better to buy and hold it as a minor component of a diversified portfolio.

That said, if regulatory stars continue to align for XRP and the broader cryptocurrency space, I don't see why XRP can't have an exciting future ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $842,015!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 987% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.