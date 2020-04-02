Where Will The Market Go From Here?

If you’ve been following my posts recently, you will see that as stock market rose, I raised more caution, including pointing out a few days ago the pitfalls of buying what the market was selling. That post was written during a week when the market not only rose by double digit percentage points, it had also risen 20% from the lows of March 23.

I wanted to highlight how investors can get themselves in trouble for prematurely drinking the kool-aid that we reached a bottom. The coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a nationwide shutdown of the economy, forcing school closures and and bring business production to a screeching halt, is unprecedented. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. In its wake, some 3.3 million people had filed for unemployment benefits. A figure that’s expected to rise.

As it stands, there are now more than 950,000 confirmed cases globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 22% of those cases (over 200,000) are in the United States. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. should prepare for a “very, very painful two weeks.” And his administrations believes the death U.S. coronavirus death toll can reach between 100,000 and 240,000. The stock market on Wednesday seemingly reacted to those figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.44%, losing 973.65 points to close at 20,943.51. The S&P 500 also fell 4.4% to close at 2,470.50, while Nasdaq Composite index declined 4.41% to 7,360.58. The Dow had fallen more than 1,100 points in the last half hour of trading before recovering slightly. Boeing (BA), which was a major contributor to last week’s gains, plunged more than 12%. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) lost 5.4% while Apple (AAPL) lost more than 5%. Walmart (WMT) was the only Dow component to close positively, rising 0.5%.

The fact that Walmart rose suggests the stock market is preparing to deal with the reality that the coronavirus will keep the economy shut down longer than expected, meaning consumers will visit grocery stores to stock up on the essentials. Investors have also begun to pile into ConAgra Food (CAG) which rose 1.43% Wednesday, along with General Mills (GIS) and Kellogg (K), which rose 0.66% and 1.83%, respectively.

While there are, indeed, some places to hide such as food stocks, the past two negative trading days suggests that the coast is not yet clear. And now one prominent Wall Street figure just warned that things can still get worse. “The market has really made it back to a resistance zone and the market continues to act somewhat dysfunctionally in my opinion,” said Jefferey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital. “Take out the low of March and then we’ll get a more enduring low.”

Should you believe Gundlach? It’s rhetorical. No need to answer. But as with Bill Ackman’s warning on national television that hell might be coming, and then later exited his hedges on March 23, netting an estimated $2.6 billion for his hedge fund, we shouldn’t always buy what we’re being sold. The more important question is: Do you know what your investment philosophy is? One should definitely have an answer in order to have a chance in this market.

