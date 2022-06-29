Where Will the First Sign of Inflation Cooling Come From?

We speak with Biondo Investment Advisors Partner, Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Scott Goginsky, CFA, about the factors contributing to market declines and when he expects inflation to cool down. Goginsky also shares the market and economic trends that investors should keep an eye on.



Markets are down. What are the factors contributing to this and when might investors see stock prices pick up?



It all basically comes down to the Fed. As the Federal Reserve raises rates in response to inflation, market valuations have been reset. The “Fed Put” that provided extra leverage and pumped-up multiples has now been repriced. This has caused many higher multiple stocks to be hit harder than some others.



How are you evaluating record high inflation and the Fed rate hikes? When are you expecting inflation to subside?



The first sign that inflation is cooling will likely come from the “goods” side of the equation. Supply chain issues have been a big part of this segment. We are starting to see some signs that items like used cars and building materials are rolling over. Also, retail has significantly spiked in recent months, which will likely result in deep discounting, which would be deflationary.

How can investors take advantage of the current market and economic environment?



Calling the bottom is a tough call that very few investors get right. The important thing is to know what sectors will lead off the bottom and position your portfolio accordingly. Tech and some healthcare companies often lead after significant growth corrections and appear to be good sectors for the eventual recovery.



What market and economic trends are you keeping an eye on? Is there one that investors are not paying enough attention to right now?



Corporate earnings are of course a key fundamental data point. Evidence of slowing economic growth can be deduced from earnings and company outlooks. As an offshoot of that, inventories are something that not everyone follows closely but really should in the current environment. Rising inventories signal potential future discounting that is deflationary but hurts company margins.



Are there any economic indicators that investors should pay close attention to during this period?



Inflation is the primary concern for the market right now. The TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) Market is an indicator of the market’s expectations for future inflation, and it seems that the market’s inflation expectations have been coming down in recent weeks as the TIPS spread has narrowed.

