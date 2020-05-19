Where Will Roku Be in 5 Years?

Streaming-media technologist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) will look a bit different in the year 2025. We'll be halfway through what Roku's management calls the "streaming decade," and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 should be a fading memory.

Should investors be scared or excited about this half-decade time shift?

Let's have a look.

Winning the streaming wars in the age of cord-cutting

At the end of 2019, Roku sketched out its vision of the "streaming decade."

"While streaming became mainstream in the last decade, it is still a minority of TV viewing," management said in a written statement. "We have now entered the streaming decade when we believe consumers around the world will choose streaming as their primary way of viewing TV."

That involves an expanding ecosystem of content providers and an equally competitive market for streaming hardware and software providers, which is where you'll find Roku. By 2024, Roku's management expects that about half of the TV households in America will have cut the cord to cable TV services or never subscribed to those services in the first place.

That works out to approximately 60 million cord-cutters and never-cable households, based on Nielsen's census-based figure of 120.6 million TV homes. At the end of 2019, 83 million homes subscribed to cable or satellite services, leaving roughly 38 million subscribers on the cable-free side of the equation.

Image source: Getty Images.

The five largest pay-TV systems lost another 2.2 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, led by 1.04 million exits from the AT&T (NYSE: T) services, U-Verse and DirecTV. Keep in mind that millions of Americans found themselves both working and playing from home by the end of that quarter, which should make them more interested in simple entertainment options like cable TV. They still signed off in record-breaking numbers, turning to streaming-video specialists such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Disney+ instead.

It's a sign of the times. Roku's vision is already materializing, and it's happening faster than anyone could have guessed before the coronavirus pandemic came along to accelerate the process.

What's Roku's next big idea?

I don't expect Roku to make any dramatic changes to its basic business recipe over the next five years. The company is an early leader in the field of purpose-built media-streaming hardware, and TV makers are turning to this company when they need to license a robust software platform for their own hardware as well.

Software licenses will serve as the next leg in Roku's long-term growth strategy. TV makers do have other options available, such as the Android TV platform from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) or LG's WebOS system, and others insist on their own smart TV solutions. But Roku is a proven performer in this space and its user interface has been polished to a high sheen since the first Roku box was launched in support of Netflix's streaming service 12 years ago.

That polishing process will continue, widening Roku's business moat against other platforms. I wouldn't be surprised to see a few marquee brands abandon their in-house media platforms in favor of a third-party solution somewhere along the way, and Roku leads the pack in that category.

Roku's already impressive revenue growth should only accelerate as the brand becomes synonymous with media-streaming hardware. You know, the way we already "Google" something instead of doing an online search, or you talk about watching some Netflix even if you're actually reaching for a different streaming service tonight.

Whether Roku becomes the Netflix of streaming hardware or the Google of the same product category, it's a winner either way. We're watching the early years of a thrilling growth story here.

10 stocks we like even better than Roku

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.