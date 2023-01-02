Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss why this may be an EV company worth taking a risk on in 2023.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.