Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF has been one of the U.S. equity market's best performers over the past two decades.

The AI build-out and demand for services continue to be the big bullish catalysts. But if all of that spending doesn't yield adequate results, another pullback in stocks is likely.

Wall Street analyst estimates for the next 12 months indicate a positive outlook for performance ahead.

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The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) hasn't just been a top performer over the past few years. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been an elite performer for almost two decades (as of the end of the 2008-09 financial crisis). Over the past 15 years, the fund has returned an average of 18.3% annually, putting it in the top 2% of Morningstar's Large Growth category.

As much as investors love to see performance numbers like that, it's important to remember that this performance happened in the past. What happens going forward is unknown. But we can look at Wall Street analysts' forecasts of the fund's individual holdings to get a sense of where the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF might be headed in the next 12 months.

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Key takeaways

Wall Street analysts project a 12-month return of 24.8% for the QQQ ETF, based on the weighted price targets of its holdings.

Invesco QQQ's top 10 holdings currently account for 47% of the fund's weight, with Nvidia, Apple , and Microsoft as the top three holdings.

, and as the top three holdings. The bullish case depends heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditures (capex) spending continuing to translate into further revenue and earnings growth.

The bearish case would involve a lack of expected return on investment (ROI) on AI development spending and valuation contraction.

The bull and bear case over the next 12 months

According to the ETF Action database, which compiles Wall Street analyst forecasts for the portfolio's individual components, the QQQ ETF has an expected return of 24.8% over the next 12 months. That number has been rising steadily over the past six months as performance flatlines and earnings expectations grow.

The bullish case for this fund and the Nasdaq-100 index it mirrors hinges on continued revenue and earnings growth at a high pace. Sentiment is still positive, but expectations are also high. Big tech companies continue to spend tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars on AI development. As long as that spending continues to deliver results, investors won't mind paying a premium price for the growth story.

The bearish case, of course, is that this spending doesn't translate into rapid growth. If revenue and earnings growth rates show signs of slowing or stagnating, the market reaction won't be kind. Questions are already lingering about whether tech companies are moving too far, too fast. Confirmation of this will likely result in a correction and valuation contraction.

What you're buying with the QQQ ETF

Metric Details Expense ratio 0.18% Number of holdings 102 Top sectors Technology (60%), consumer discretionary (21%), healthcare (5%) Top holdings Nvidia (8.8%), Apple (7.3%), Microsoft (5.5%) 3-year return (annualized) +22.3% 5-year return (annualized) +13.3% 10-year return (annualized) +19%

One of the biggest positives of the Nasdaq-100 performance in 2026 is that it's been a combination of rising earnings and valuations coming down. That's a great setup for more durable and sustainable long-term performance.

If AI-driven earnings continue to grow at scale and companies deliver adequate ROIs on spending, a 20%-plus gain over the next 12 months for the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF seems very doable.

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David Dierking has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.