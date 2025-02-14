Where Will Lucid Motors Stock Be in 5 Years?

While electric vehicles (EVs) still promise to transform the global automotive industry, small players like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) no longer generate the same excitement they did in 2020 and 2021. Business performance has also been lackluster, with slow growth and huge losses.

Hype cycles come and go, as do companies that cannot justify their existence by benefiting shareholders. Let's dig deeper to see if Lucid can survive this rough patch over the next five years and beyond.

EVs are still a growth industry, but they are not exciting

While the media has become gloomy about the EV industry, the data suggests this is still a massive growth opportunity. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect EVs to represent half of global car sales by 2035 as environmental rules tighten and car tech becomes more sophisticated.

And even if major governments, such as the Trump administration, roll back support for the industry, falling battery prices could put unsubsidized EV ownership costs at parity with gasoline cars by next year.

But despite being early movers in such a transformational opportunity, small EV companies like Lucid still have a challenging road ahead. Competition is rising as traditional automakers switch to the new tech. And as EV prices fall, so do profit margins. Unlike its rivals, Rivian doesn't have enough scale to sustain its current losses without outside capital.

Lucid is fighting for survival

On the surface, Lucid's third-quarter earnings look good. Vehicle deliveries surged 91% year over year to 2,781, helping to boost revenue 45% to $200 million. But when we zoom out further, this isn't impressive. Sales are still down from a peak of $257.7 million earned in Q4 2022, meaning the company has stagnated for almost three years.

Lucid is a growth company that is not growing. This is challenging because it means the business is not achieving the scale needed to create a sustainable business model.

Profitability looks nowhere in sight, with quarterly operating losses spiking by 2.3% to $770.5 million. If this cash burn continues, Lucid could be on track to lose over $3 billion from its operations annually despite having just under $3.5 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. Investors should expect the company to continue relying on equity dilution to fund its operations, which will reduce investors' ownership stake in the company and their claim on future earnings.

The market reacted poorly to Lucid's most recent equity raise in October, and shareholders should expect a similar story this year or in 2026.

What could the next five years have in store?

In the near term, Lucid is fighting for survival, and there is no guarantee that it will make it to the finish line. Other EV start-ups, like Fisker and Lordstown Motors, have recently filed for bankruptcy because it is difficult to break into this increasingly challenging industry. That said, if Lucid can keep the lights on, it could enjoy some exciting tailwinds.

The company recently launched its new Lucid Gravity SUV, bringing its renowned product quality to a much wider audience. And management plans to launch cheaper SUVs (under $50,000) in 2026 -- a move that could transform Lucid's growth trajectory just like Model Y did for Tesla.

Over the next five years, investors should also expect Lucid to take advantage of its Saudi Arabian connection. The Middle Eastern country owns around 59% of Lucid's shares through its Public Investment Fund and considers the company a big part of its strategy to transition away from fossil fuels. Lucid boasts a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia and may play a significant role in popularizing EVs in this part of the world.

While it looks too early to bet on Lucid because of its cash-burn situation, the stock still has potential. Patient investors should keep shares on their watch list until more information becomes available.

