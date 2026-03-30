Where Will Joby Aviation (JOBY) Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

The Iran War could postpone Joby’s first commercial flights in Dubai.

Rising interest rates could make it even harder to launch its first air taxi flights.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, lost more than 40% of its value this year as the Iran War, soaring energy prices, expectations for rate hikes, and other macroeconomic headwinds rattled the markets.

Yet over the past 12 months, Joby's stock still rose more than 30% as the S&P 500 advanced 12%. Let's see if this little eVTOL maker can outperform the market over the next 12 months.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why did Joby beat the market over the past year?

Joby's S4 eVTOL can carry a single pilot and four passengers, travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, and achieve a maximum speed of 200 miles per hour. It can travel faster and farther than most other eVTOLs, including Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight, because it uses single tilt-rotor propellers that alternate between lifting and cruising modes. The Midnight uses separate propellers for lifting and cruising, which increases its overall drag.

Joby's technological advantages attracted prominent investors and customers, including Toyota, Delta Air Lines, and Uber. Most of those customers plan to use Joby's eVTOLs to replace helicopters for short-range air taxi services.

Joby is still waiting to launch its first commercial flights in Dubai and to have the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approve its first commercial U.S. flights. But assuming it clears those milestones, analysts expect its revenue to surge from $53 million in 2025 to $459 million in 2028. They also expect it to gradually narrow its net losses as economies of scale kick in.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global eVTOL market could expand at a 36.8% CAGR from 2026 to 2034. If Joby maintains its first-mover advantage in that booming market, its sales could skyrocket over the next decade.

Where will Joby's stock be in a year?

But with an enterprise value of $6.6 billion, Joby's stock still looks bubbly at 59 times this year's sales. Meanwhile, two unpredictable headwinds could render analysts' rosy estimates obsolete.

First, Iran's missile and drone strikes against the U.A.E. and other Gulf states could intensify and indefinitely postpone Joby's first commercial flights in Dubai, which were originally scheduled for later this year. Second, soaring energy prices and inflation will likely force the Fed to raise rates instead of cut them this year. Those rate hikes will make it tougher for Joby and its backers to finance their expensive air taxi projects. They'll also drive more investors to pivot from speculative growth stocks toward more conservative investments.

While I think Joby is still a promising investment, I don't expect those two headwinds to dissipate anytime soon. That's why I believe Joby's stock will either trade sideways or slip lower over the next 12 months, rather than staying ahead of this choppy market.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.