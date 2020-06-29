Where Will GW Pharmaceuticals Be in 1 Year?

Almost two years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever cannabinoid-derived drug, created by GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH). The drug is called Epidolex and is used to treat patients with severe drug-resistant seizures that begin during childhood.

Since its approval, sales of Epidolex have been skyrocketing, and I think the momentum is far from over. Within the next year, Epidolex has opportunities lined up for both label expansion and international expansion. Let's take a look at these opportunities.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Track record of growth

In the first quarter of 2020, sales of Epidolex in U.S. more than tripled to $106.1 million over the same period last year. Furthermore, sales growth was the strongest during March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's latest wave of healthcare providers consists of 1,000 new prescribers recommending the drug to patients. From this group, more than 90% of prescriptions were filled in Q1, and the company expects limited headwinds due to COVID-19 for its bottom line going forward.

All signs point to the fact that Epidolex is an essential medicine. There are now 1,100-plus independent long-term pharmacies who are receiving virtual instruction on Epidolex beginning this month. Sales have also been doing well in other parts of the world. Toward the end of 2019, Epidolex was launched in the U.K. and Germany; sales outside the U.S. totaled $10 million in the first quarter of 2020.

New expansion opportunities

This year, GW Pharmaceuticals is working to bring Epidolex to Italy and Sweden. In France, a program offering early access to the drug has been very successful, and patient count continues to grow.

Moreover, the company has filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA to expand Epidolex's label to include seizures with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a disease affecting 45,000 patients in the U.S. and 1 million worldwide. Last year, the company reported phase 3 results with a near 50% reduction in the number of seizures for TSC patients taking Epidolex. The result was highly statistically significant compared to placebo and is highly indicative of approval potential. On July 31, a panel of FDA panelists will decide whether or not to recommend Epidolex for approval under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

With this in mind, GW Pharmaceuticals also has three label expansions for Epidolex under review with the European Medicines Agency, with a decision likely by the end of 2020. Furthermore, the company is also investigating the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Epidolex, called nabiximol (a balanced combination of THC and CBD), in various phase 2 trials treating spinal cord injury spasticity and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Takeaways for investors

Although GW Pharmaceuticals still has a way to go before breaking even, it has over $500 million in cash on its balance sheet to offset such losses. The company also has no long-term debt.

With a market cap of $44.8 billion and an annual revenue run rate of $480 million, GW Pharmaceuticals' price-to-sales valuation stands at more than 90, which may be prohibitively expensive for some investors. However, it is important to keep in mind that its revenue tripled in the first quarter of 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For cannabis investors who are not afraid of buying high and selling even higher, I think there is still much room for the stock to rally in light of the good chance for several upcoming label expansions for Epidolex.

10 stocks we like better than GW Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GW Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Zhiyuan Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.