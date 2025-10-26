Where Will Domino's Pizza Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

Domino will have many more stores in the years to come.

Same-store sales growth and margin gains via technology enhancement could sustain earnings expansion.

Continued buybacks and dividends will likely keep rewarding patient shareholders.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) may not grab headlines like the latest artificial intelligence (AI) darling, but few companies have compounded shareholder value as quietly and consistently over the past two decades. The secret lies in its disciplined franchise model, predictable demand, and relentless operational execution.

As investors look toward 2030, Domino's future still seems remarkably steady -- and quietly powerful. Here are four key areas that could define where the world's largest pizza company will be five years from now.

A much larger global footprint

Domino's currently operates more than 21,000 stores across 90+ markets, yet its runway for growth remains long, especially in international markets like India and China. The company had previously outlined an ambitious long-term plan to add over 1,100 net new stores annually and eventually reach nearly 50,000 stores worldwide, as part of its "Hungry for More" strategy announced in late 2023. However, Domino's has since paused that specific store-growth target, while it reassessesglobal marketconditions and the performance of certain international master franchisees.

Even so, store expansion continues -- just at a more measured pace. For example, Domino's opened 250 new stores (and closed 36 stores) in the third quarter of 2025, giving it a net add of 214. It is still moving toward its long-term target of 50,000, albeit at a slower pace. Nearly all of these locations are franchise-owned, which remains key to the company's long-term economics. Franchisees fund the buildout and daily operations, while Domino's collects royalties, fees, and supply chain revenue.

That structure gives Domino's a powerful compounding engine: high-margin, recurring revenue with minimal capital requirements. It's an asset-light model that has long appealed to investing legend, Warren Buffett -- and one that allows Domino's to grow faster and more profitably than most restaurant peers.

Stronger unit economics and customer stickiness

Growth isn't just about new stores -- it's about making every store more productive. Domino's long-term success has come from its focus on three fundamentals: value, consistency, and convenience. Those pillars have driven an incredible 31 consecutive years of same-store sales growth (SSSG) for its international businesses, including through recessions and inflationary periods.

To sustain that streak, Domino's has leaned into menu innovation and everyday affordability. The company continues to expand offerings like its "Mix & Match" deals and value bundles, which help boost order frequency and average ticket size.

Domino's is also broadening its digital reach. The company works with Uber Eats and Postmates while still prioritizing its own app and website. That hybrid approach expands its customer funnel while keeping margins healthier than delivery-only rivals.

Combined, these strategies should help Domino's sustain its long-term SSSG, which in turn supports steady earnings gains and franchise profitability. Healthy franchisees mean more store openings, better operations, and a stronger overall system.

Technology as an invisible margin engine

Domino's rarely markets itself as a tech company, but technology quietly underpins its competitive moat. Predictive demand models help stores optimize ingredient orders and reduce food waste. AI-driven voice ordering systems improve call efficiency and reduce labor costs.

These tools create small efficiency gains that compound across a 21,000-store network. They help Domino's deliver pizzas faster, more accurately, and with higher customer satisfaction -- all while lowering its cost per transaction.

Unlike most quick-service brands that depend on third-party delivery platforms, Domino's built its own logistics backbone. It controls dough manufacturing, distribution, and delivery infrastructure -- giving it cost leverage that few can replicate. In short, Domino's isn't just selling pizza; it's operating one of the most advanced food delivery systems in the world.

That quiet operational edge will continue to power margins and customer loyalty in the years ahead.

Consistent shareholder returns and capital discipline

One of Domino's least discussed strengths is its capital return strategy. The company has generated healthy free cash flow year after year, consistently returning much of it to shareholders.

Between 2014 and 2024, Domino's reduced its weighted average share count by roughly 40% through aggressive buybacks -- a massive tailwind for earnings per share. Alongside those repurchases, Domino's has steadily increased its dividend, supported by predictable franchise royalties and supply chain income.

That combination of growth and capital return reflects exceptional discipline. Domino's management doesn't chase flashy acquisitions or fads; it reinvests where returns are highest and gives the rest back to shareholders. For long-term investors, that's a formula for compounding wealth quietly but powerfully over time.

What does it mean for investors?

Domino aims to become a bigger global powerhouse in the future, with more stores, stronger unit economics, smarter operations, and even greater shareholder rewards.

It won't make headlines for breakthrough technology or viral trends -- but it will likely keep doing what it has always done best: serving customers reliably, expand profitably, and compound value steadily.

That's a recipe long-term investors can appreciate, making it a credible investment candidate.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

