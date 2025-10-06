Where Will Dogecoin Be in 3 Years?

Key Points Dogecoin will likely experience more demand in three years than it does today.

A couple of expansion proposals could mean that there's a large influx of new demand.

Even in the absence of that, its new ETFs will probably make supply slightly harder to come by.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) started as a joke meme coin, and then it lucked its way into enduring cultural relevance and went to the moon in the process. Now, years later, the king of the meme coins just might be getting some serious renovations that'll free it from being a sentiment-driven frivolity, and maybe even make it into a coin worth considering an investment in.

So where will this coin be at the end of 2028? It depends on how a couple key factors play out, so let's examine them.

A new optimistic path could be emerging

Before diving into the possibility of a bright future laying in wait, it's worth understanding what probably won't be changing, like the coin's tokenomics.

Dogecoin's supply schedule is stable and predictably inflationary; 5 billion new coins are minted annually, which means its overall inflation rate falls as total supply grows. There are currently around 151 billion DOGE in circulation today, for reference. Thus anyone who buys it today needs to be comfortable with the idea that it'll need to outperform the slow expansion of its own supply over time to provide a good return. As of now, there's no built-in coin burning mechanism, so there's no reason to expect the supply situation to get much better over time.

Unless, that is, there's one or more new mechanisms added to the protocol. And that's exactly what's being discussed in the Dogecoin developer community right now.

There's currently an ongoing debate about enabling Dogecoin nodes to verify zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, which could allow purpose-built layer-2 (L2) networks and off-chain virtual machines to execute complex logic while settling to the main Dogecoin branch. Don't worry about what ZK proofs are, just appreciate that they're a type of cryptographic proof which enable the verification of information without revealing underlying data.

The point is that if these discussions become actual proposals that get voted on and approved for development, it will open the doors to adding smart contract functionality to Dogecoin without overhauling the base chain. This idea rhymes with the Dogecoin Foundation's long-standing roadmap to catalyze more development activity through community-led projects, and it'd mark a major expansion to the chain's capabilities and its opportunities to generate value for holders.

If a credible L2 ships and attracts real usage, Dogecoin could evolve from a meme into a platform with a value-generating flywheel, where more utility brings more holders with capital, which attracts more developers, which further incentivizes improving utility. It might not rival the depth of one of the major smart contract chains, but the upside for investors could still be meaningful.

The realistic path isn't as exciting

As interesting as it might be for Dogecoin to become a smart contract chain by virtue of an L2, investors should also weigh the scenario where little changes, as it's the most likely one. Assuming no breakthrough utility is developed, Dogecoin will in three years probably look very similar to how it is right now.

It'll still be culturally relevant, accepted as a currency by a small and disjointed smattering of payment rails, possibly held by a few more corporate treasurers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and its price will still be supported entirely by its memetic chops and hype rather than cash flows. The only new developments worth mentioning in the period will likely be the impact of its inclusion in ETFs, some of which just launched in the U.S., and some of its supply being bought and held by digital asset treasury (DAT) companies.

In this base case, Dogecoin's price could end up higher in the future than it is today. The demand from the ETF asset issuers and DATs heavily weights that probability. But unless the developer community rallies together and implements the additions that are being discussed, and then works with holders of capital to seed an ecosystem of sorts to create demand, it still won't have any reliable mechanism for increasing in value. So the odds are even better that it will still not have a real investment thesis to justify a purchase, even three years from now.

Therefore the investment case is fairly binary here. If by late 2028 Dogecoin ships an L2 that gives it smart contract capability, then manages to attract a lot of value and users to its chain as a result of the applications developed using that capability, the thesis for buying it will improve from there on out, maybe even by a lot. If not, it remains a meme coin whose best days are driven by culture rather than compounding utility -- which is to say, it'll probably remain uninvestable unless something surprising happens.

