Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 5 Years?

Gene-editing therapies aren't common today, but years from now that could change. One company that hopes to be at the center of that transition is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The company has a promising treatment that could make a meaningful impact on many lives, while at the same time solidifying itself as a top healthcare stock to watch out for. Below, I'll look at where CRISPR Therapeutics may be five years from now, and whether investors should consider buying shares of the company today.

The business might still not be profitable in five years

A big risk with biotech stocks is that their businesses are often unprofitable and burn through tons of cash, which means the risk for stock offerings and dilution is high. CRISPR is no different, with the company incurring a $650.2 million loss last year. But that's with minimal sales coming through.

That could very well change in the future, though. That's because CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals have recently completed their rolling Biologics License Application for exa-cel, a treatment for a couple of rare blood diseases -- sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The gene-editing therapy could obtain approval within the next year. Assuming the Food and Drug Administration grants approval, then CRISPR could soon have an approved product that five years from now could be generating a steady stream of revenue for the business. Exa-cel is promising in that it is a functional cure and can be a life-changing treatment for patients with these diseases.

But that doesn't mean the company will be profitable five years from now. CRISPR previously forecast that exa-cel has a "multibillion-dollar opportunity," but that could take years to realize. Plus the company will split profits with Vertex -- it will take 60%, leaving CRISPR with just a 40% share of earnings. CRISPR will also likely see an increase in spending after the approval (assuming it happens) as it works on developing and commercializing the product.

The company has other early-stage trials ongoing that could lead to an even more promising pipeline five years from now, but there's even less certainty around those therapies.

Could a buyout take place?

The gene-editing market remains relatively small, with Straits Research estimating that it was worth just over $1 billion in 2021. Even by 2030, it will still remain relatively modest at less than $15 billion. But with an expected compounded annual growth rate of nearly 30% until then, it's a promising growth opportunity for a healthcare business to pursue.

A larger healthcare company could end up just acquiring CRISPR, especially if CRISPR has an approved gene-editing therapy, as that would instantly bolster a company's growth prospects. At less than $4 billion, CRISPR's market cap isn't terribly big, and it wouldn't be a costly acquisition for a top healthcare company.

CRISPR's balance sheet is also favorable for a potential acquirer. The company has cash and short-term investments totaling more than $1.8 billion, and its debt is relatively modest at just over $244 million as of the end of last year. There wouldn't be a lot of headaches with acquiring CRISPR's business, making it all the more appealing for a healthcare company to buy it out for its gene-editing pipeline.

Should you invest in CRISPR Therapeutics stock today?

In five years, I would expect CRISPR to have better financials thanks to exa-cel, but it will likely still be deep in the red. It probably won't be a big healthcare stock by then, but it could be a part of a larger business, as it should make for an attractive acquisition target given its strong growth prospects.

The stock isn't a risk-free investment, so it may not be suitable for all types of investors. But investing in CRISPR is what I'd consider to be a calculated risk. Exa-cel is close to the finish line, and CRISPR isn't doing this all on its own -- it has a partner in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which has a more established track record. And with plenty of cash and short-term assets on its books, CRISPR is well-equipped to handle adversity should it come its way.

That's why, despite the risk, I think CRISPR Therapeutics could make for a great investment right now.

