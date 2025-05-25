Where Will AT&T Stock Be in 1 Year?

The 2020s did not start well for AT&T (NYSE: T) stock.

In the 2010s, the company veered from the wireless-focused business models of its competitors and invested heavily in non-core businesses such as DirecTV satellite TV services and Time Warner entertainment. This was a costly mistake that ended with the company selling these enterprises at a massive loss and slashing its dividend after 35 straight years of increases.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, as it pivoted exclusively into a wireless and fiber focus, investors returned to AT&T, and the stock price has almost doubled since its lows in mid-2023. The question now is whether that growth can continue over the next year.

The state of AT&T today

Indeed, AT&T has become a more compelling investment since selling its non-core assets. As one of the three major telcos in the U.S., it maintains a strong position in a critical industry where Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US are its only competitors.

Since spinning off non-core businesses, AT&T more closely resembles its competitors. About 70% of its revenue comes from its mobility business in the U.S. Just over one-fourth of its revenue comes from wireline enterprises, with a slight majority of those customers being other businesses. Just over 3% of its revenue comes from its operations in Latin America.

Admittedly, the spinoffs did not change the fact that AT&T is a mature business, making it unlikely to interest growth-oriented investors.

Still, income investors will like that its $1.11-per-share annual payout has remained stable since the 2022 dividend cut. Even with a rising stock price, the dividend yield is 4%, more than triple the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

Additionally, analysts forecast free cash flow of $16 billion, down from just under $18 billion in 2024. Still, since the dividend costs the company about $8.4 billion, AT&T will likely maintain this dividend and could eventually begin to resume payout hikes.

AT&T's financials

As stated before, AT&T is no longer a growth business. However, its revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was just under $31 billion, a 2.5% yearly increase. Also, since revenue in 2024 fell 0.1%, the performance may have meant a slight recovery. Costs and expenses grew faster than revenue, but thanks to a $1.4 billion increase in the rise of equity from affiliates, net income attributable to AT&T was almost $4.4 billion, a 26% increase.

Looking forward, AT&T expects steady growth, with revenue expected to rise by a low-single-digit percentage. It did not offer guidance on its profit increases, though consensus estimates point to an 8% pullback in profits before turning positive by 7% in 2026.

Still, such growth did not stop the company from generating over 65% in total returns over the last year.

Moreover, despite that increase, AT&T stock trades at a 17 P/E ratio compared to the S&P 500 average earnings multiple of 28. Objectively, that is not a high P/E ratio. Still, with profit struggles, it is unclear whether investors would perceive that multiple as inexpensive. That adds to the uncertainty surrounding AT&T stock in the near term.

AT&T stock in one year

Over the next year, AT&T stock may struggle to beat the performance of the S&P 500.

Admittedly, the gains over the last two years are impressive, and over time, its stock should continue moving higher. It may also be an excellent buy for income-oriented investors, as a refocus on telecom has meant that its free cash flows can easily cover the dividend and, possibly, payout hikes at a later time.

However, AT&T remains a mature company that grows its revenue and profits slowly. That means it could struggle to draw growth investors, particularly with its comparatively high P/E ratio.

The good news for its current shareholders is that a downturn in the near future is unlikely, making the stock a hold. Nonetheless, unless you're buying for income, it likely does not pay for investors to add shares at this time.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AT&T wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $639,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 957% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 167% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.