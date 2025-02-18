Where Western Digital Stands With Analysts

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.35, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A 4.19% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $88.04.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Western Digital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $74.00 $70.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $80.00 $100.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $72.00 $83.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $89.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $70.00 $81.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $90.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $93.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $87.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Western Digital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Western Digital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Digital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.33% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

