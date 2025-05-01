Where Waystar Holding Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.57, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.51% increase from the previous average price target of $45.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Waystar Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $44.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $42.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Announces Buy $51.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Waystar Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Waystar Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waystar Holding analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waystar Holding

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Waystar Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waystar Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waystar Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WAY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.