Where WAVE Life Sciences Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated WAVE Life Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.0% lower than the prior average price target of $20.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of WAVE Life Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Zhong Wedbush Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Michael Freeman Raymond James Announces Outperform $14.00 - Steven Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $10.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WAVE Life Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of WAVE Life Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know WAVE Life Sciences Better

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Financial Insights: WAVE Life Sciences

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: WAVE Life Sciences's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -510.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: WAVE Life Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Raymond James Assumes Outperform Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

