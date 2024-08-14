Where VSE Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.67, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. Observing a 5.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $94.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive VSE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lavina Quadros Jefferies Announces Buy $100.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $92.00 Bert Subin Stifel Announces Buy $101.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VSE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VSE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for VSE's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into VSE's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About VSE

VSE Corp is a diversified aftermarket products and services company providing repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management and consulting services for land, sea and air transportation assets to commercial and government markets. Its operations include supply chain management solutions, parts supply and distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for vehicle fleet, aviation, maritime and other customers. Its reportable segments are; Aviation and Fleet. Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from the Aviation segment which is a provider of aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business and general aviation operators.

Financial Milestones: VSE's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VSE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VSE's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, VSE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

