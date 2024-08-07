Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.4, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 1.55% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Vornado Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $29.00 $31.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Lowers Underweight $21.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $24.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vornado Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vornado Realty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vornado Realty Better

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Vornado Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Vornado Realty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNO

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Sep 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.