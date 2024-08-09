Where Vital Energy Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.86, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.57%.

The perception of Vital Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $69.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $68.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $54.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $46.00 - Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $57.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Vital Energy's Background

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Vital Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

