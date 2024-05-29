Where Virtus Inv Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $257.5, with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $224.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Virtus Inv by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $267.00 $265.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $250.00 $245.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $265.00 $275.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $224.00 $211.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $264.00 $285.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $264.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Virtus Inv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Virtus Inv's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virtus Inv analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Virtus Inv

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the U.S. and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

Understanding the Numbers: Virtus Inv's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtus Inv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTS

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.