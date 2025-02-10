Where Victory Capital Holdings Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $70.17, along with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.41% increase from the previous average price target of $65.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Victory Capital Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $69.00 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $64.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $71.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Victory Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Victory Capital Holdings

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victory Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.6% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 36.34%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

