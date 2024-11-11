Where Victory Capital Holdings Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.62, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Observing a 14.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.79.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Victory Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $60.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $49.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $40.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Outperform $69.00 $61.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $61.00 $55.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $59.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $58.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Victory Capital Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Victory Capital Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victory Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Victory Capital Holdings's Background

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Key Indicators: Victory Capital Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Victory Capital Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 36.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

