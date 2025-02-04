Where VICI Props Stands With Analysts

VICI Props (NYSE:VICI) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.0, with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 3.66% from the previous average price target of $35.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive VICI Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $36.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $30.00 $33.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VICI Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VICI Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of VICI Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into VICI Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know VICI Props Better

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata Golf Course, the Rio Secco Golf Course, the Grand Bear Golf Course, and the Chariot Run Golf Course.

Financial Milestones: VICI Props's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: VICI Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: VICI Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 75.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

