Where Ventas Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Ventas (NYSE:VTR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ventas and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.15% from the previous average price target of $63.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ventas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $68.00 $71.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $65.00 $59.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $71.00 $61.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $64.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $71.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ventas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ventas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ventas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ventas's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ventas analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ventas Better

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,300 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes almost 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 1% of net operating income.

Financial Milestones: Ventas's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ventas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ventas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ventas's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ventas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ventas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

